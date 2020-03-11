Daulatabad industry owners want water, roads on priority

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:18 IST

Gurugram: Even as the state government is carrying out a survey of industries in unauthorised areas in the district, an industry body in Daulatabad has written to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), demanding better civic amenities, including sewer, water and roads, on priority.

The industry owners said that they welcomed the government’s step to carry out a survey of their factories, but the whole process may take years and till then civic conditions will deteriorate in the area. The letter was sent to HSIIDC on Monday.

Umesh Dwivedi, general secretary of Daulatabad Road Industrial Association, said, “We are cooperating with the survey agency hired by the HSIIDC. But we want the Haryana government to provide us basic amenities now. What is wrong if the government gives us these amenities? HSIIDC should take up our issues with the government on priority. We are mulling to meet HSIIDC officials next week.”

The Haryana government in June last year hired a private agency to carry out a survey of industries that have mushroomed in unauthorised areas in the Gurugram district and in other districts in the state. The agency is to survey the types of products the factories produce and number of industries in given areas with employees and civic amenities.

The agency — RSI Software Private Limited — has completed its survey in some districts that include Yamuna Nagar, Faridabad, Rohtak and Panipat.

Col (retired) AK Singh, one of the directors of the agency, said, “We have appealed to the industry owners to cooperate with us in filling up forms available online. After collecting details online, our team will do physical verification also. Survey will take three to four months. We need cooperation of industry owners, this is in their benefit only.”

In Gurugram district, thousands of factories developed over the past 40 years at Basai, Kadipur, Daulatabad, Sector 37 and few other locations.

The industry owners said they pay property tax to the government, but are deprived of sewer and water connections and road being their factories located in unauthorised areas. They said the survey process may take years and till then their wait for amenities seems unreasonable.

Sanjiv Bansal, Basai-based industry owner, said, “The survey will take months and then the government may set up another committee to look into data and this entire process will take years. These years, civic conditions in our areas will go from bad to worse. The government should direct local municipal body or HSIIDC to provide us at least sewer and water.”

The survey is underway in 18 districts in the state.

“We are following the directions of the industry department of Haryana government and I cannot comment anything about current civic condition. As far as survey is concerned, it is useful for industry owners across the state since the details provided by the owners will help government regularise the area as industrial and thus all amenities will be developed,” said IS Yadav, joint director, industry department, Gurugram.