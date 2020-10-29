e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Day after teacher tests positive, exam centre shifted from Samrala govt school

Day after teacher tests positive, exam centre shifted from Samrala govt school

The exam for Class-10 (open school) students will be held at the government school for girls, which is a kilometre away from the boys’ school

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The boys’ school authorities had closed the school for sanitisation, hours after they got the news of the teacher testing positive. The school will remain closed for a week.
The boys’ school authorities had closed the school for sanitisation, hours after they got the news of the teacher testing positive. The school will remain closed for a week. (HT FILE)
         

A day after a lecturer tested positive for Covid-19 at Government Senior Secondary School (for boys), Samrala, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has shifted exam centre of 158 students who were take their Class-10 (open school) papers here.

They will now be taking the exam at Government Senior Secondary School (for girls), which is about a kilometre away from the boys’ school.

The boys’ school authorities had closed the school for sanitisation, hours after they got the news of the teacher testing positive. The school will remain closed for a week.

To avoid any confusion, the school authorities have deputed two employees outside the premises to guide students regarding the change in centre. The mathematics exam is scheduled to be held on Thursday from 11am to 2.15 pm. The authorities of GSSS Girls, Samrala, meanwhile said they have made proper seating arrangements, in keeping with the distancing norms, for students.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “We have informed the board regarding the development. Now, students will appear for the open school exam at GSSS Girls, Samrala, which is close-by and so students won’t face any difficulty in reaching there.”

top news
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Myanmar terror outfit arms itself with Chinese weapons
Myanmar terror outfit arms itself with Chinese weapons
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In