Day after teacher tests positive, exam centre shifted from Samrala govt school

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:04 IST

A day after a lecturer tested positive for Covid-19 at Government Senior Secondary School (for boys), Samrala, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has shifted exam centre of 158 students who were take their Class-10 (open school) papers here.

They will now be taking the exam at Government Senior Secondary School (for girls), which is about a kilometre away from the boys’ school.

The boys’ school authorities had closed the school for sanitisation, hours after they got the news of the teacher testing positive. The school will remain closed for a week.

To avoid any confusion, the school authorities have deputed two employees outside the premises to guide students regarding the change in centre. The mathematics exam is scheduled to be held on Thursday from 11am to 2.15 pm. The authorities of GSSS Girls, Samrala, meanwhile said they have made proper seating arrangements, in keeping with the distancing norms, for students.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “We have informed the board regarding the development. Now, students will appear for the open school exam at GSSS Girls, Samrala, which is close-by and so students won’t face any difficulty in reaching there.”