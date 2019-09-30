e-paper
Daylight shocker: Contractor shot dead in Varanasi

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

VARANASI

A 32-year-old contractor was shot dead by two bike borne assailants on Sadar Tehsil premises under the Cantonment police station area of Varanasi, on Monday, police said.

Police said, Nitesh Singh aka Bablu Singh was a resident of Lohia Nagar in Varanasi. At around 10 am, he reached Sadar Tehsil in his bulletproof Fortuner and parked it. Quoting eyewitnesses, they said that as Babloo opened the door of his SUV, two persons fired seven shots at the contractor. While Bablu died on the spot, the assailants managed to flee after the incident.

Soon after receiving the information, inspector general of police Vijay Singh Meena and senior superintendent of police Sureshrao Anand Kulkarni rushed to the spot. The IG said that district police had been instructed to nab the culprits as soon as possible.

The SSP said teams had been constituted to work out the case.

According to the police Bablu’s father belongs to Odara in Chandauli district and used to work in the forest department, from where he retired recently. Bablu was a contractor in the forest department and also owned a bus that operated on the Ghazipur-Varanasi route. He also used to run canteens in several departments.

CONG, SP HIT OUT AT GOVT

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to the incident to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

“Criminals killed a person in Varanasi today by shooting him six times. The BJP government has put the entire state machinery to suppress voices. For criminals, there are air-conditioned rooms and the freedom to commit crime. The BJP government is a failure,” she said.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) also took potshots at the Yogi Adityanath government, saying the incident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency just after the chief minister’s visit showed that the state was witnessing a “Jungle Raj”.

“The killing of a person inside a tehsil office is the result of the fearlessness of criminals. The killing in the prime minister’s constituency shows that there is a ‘Jungle Raj’ in ‘hatya pradesh’,” the party said in a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:53 IST

