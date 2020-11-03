e-paper
DCs in Jammu division asked to expedite work on border bunkers

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday reviewed the progress on construction work of bunkers in the border areas in Jammu region via video conferencing and asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) concerned to expedite the construction.

The DCs apprised Verma that the construction of individual and community bunkers in their respective districts was going on in full swing. The divisional commissioner was informed that a total of 7,777 bunkers have been completed so far in Jammu division, including 6,839 individual bunkers and 938 community bunkers, while the work on 334 others was at different stages of construction —foundation, superstructure and slab levels.

Apart from these, the DCs told Verma, 1,569 bunkers were ready in Samba district, 1,161 in Jammu district, 1,519 in Kathua, 2,603 in Rajouri and 925 in Poonch districts.

Verma directed the DCs to closely monitor the construction and asked the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work while adhering to the fixed timelines. He also asked the DCs to set weekly and monthly targets for speedy completion of the bunkers and share the plans.

