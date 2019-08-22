DCW busts online sex racket, rescues two

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:18 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday said it had busted an online sex racket in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri and rescued a 15-year-old minor girl and a 30-year-old woman.

The police registered a case and arrested three people in the matter. The action after a PCR call reported about a few women who were being forced into “immoral acts”.

“Three persons, Nazma (27), her husband Asgar (30) and his friend Kamar Raja (30), have been apprehended. All are residents of Nand Nagri’s A-block. We seized mobile phones and SIM cards,” said a senior police officer from the Northeast district. “Interrogation is still on. A case has been registered,” the officer said

During interrogation, Nazma said she was into the illegal trade for the past five to six months and got clients via mobile applications, the officer said.

On August 14, DCW received a call on its 181 distress helpline from a woman who said her 20-year-old daughter had been missing from Krishna Nagar. The commission helped the woman file a missing report with the police.

“We met the family of the missing girl on Wednesday. Her sister said she had a friend who used to work with her and may know where she was. We finally found the girl’s friend, a 16-year-old girl. After counselling, she told us about an online sex racket in Nand Nagri where 15 to 20 girls were forced into prostitution. She said she herself was there for about a fortnight,” the DCW said.

It said the girl told them that while she had managed to escape, the 20-year-old was forced to join the racket and told that she would be able to leave only if she found a replacement.

The 16-year-old girl took the DCW team to the location from where they dialled the police and found the minor and the 30-year-old woman.

“The 20-year-old could not be found. The minor said her father is a street vendor and she was lured into the racket with the promise of a high-paying job,” it said.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 22:18 IST