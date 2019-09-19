DDA to issue fresh tenders for Dwarka bicycle sharing project

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:23 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is reworking its ambitious plan to implement bicycle sharing in Dwarka sub-city.

The land-owning agency took the decision after its first tender floated earlier this year did not get any response. DDA officials said fresh tenders would be floated by next week.

“We have held pre-bid meetings with companies that have implemented bicycle sharing in other parts of the city. We changed some clauses in the tender to ensure we get a good response,” a senior DDA official in charge of the project said.

According to the revised plan, the DDA official said, the private concessionaire would have to set up 250 stations in different parts of the sub-city, including areas along metro stations, arterial roads, near markets, etc. The concessionaire will have to provide 2,000 bicycles.

“Initially, we had said the company will have to set up all the stations within six months. Now, the concessionaire will have to set up 25 stations per month and complete the project in 10 months. We will soon finalise details and float the tender by next week,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

All the stations will be developed within a gap of 300 metres.

Meanwhile, DDA will soon finalise the tender to construct 16km cycle tracks as part of its pilot project. The cycle tracks will connect Dwarka sectors 5,11, 12, 13, 14 and Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT) in sector 3. The tracks will be developed along metro corridors (Sector 12 and 13), big parks and arterial roads.

The authority wants to emulate the bicycle sharing project implemented by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

DDA officials said users will be able to avail of the facility via a mobile application to be developed by the operator.

The land-owning agency has been working on the cycle sharing project for a very long time. In 2015, DDA has approved a policy for cycle sharing across the city.

“Now, we plan to implement the project in an area of 100km. All our arterial roads will be covered. We will mark dedicated lanes for cycling. We will create infrastructure for cyclists to cross the roads without any problem at intersections,” the DDA official said.

But residents said instead of cycles, DDA should consider running e-scooters. “People are unlikely to cycle during peak summer season. Instead of cycles, the DDA should consider introducing e-scooters. DDA should hold consultations with all resident welfare associations to know what people really want,” said Rejimon CK, president of Dwarka Forum, a federation of RWAs in Dwarka.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 21:23 IST