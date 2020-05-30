Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Sonepat

cities

Updated: May 30, 2020 19:01 IST

A debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his fields at Sonepat’s Katwal village on Saturday, police said.

The farmer Ajit Kumar, 38, took the extreme step as he was upset after his wheat crop’s production was hit due to untimely rain and hailstorms. He is survived by his parents, three children and wife.

His father, Ram Kishan, said his son had taken a loan of ₹10 lakh from a landlord and was unable to repay it as he had faced a huge loss in wheat production this time.

“Ajit had sown wheat on eight acres of land and had taken 10 acres of land on lease at ₹35,000 per acre to sow wheat. Due to untimely rain and hailstorms in winter, our crop was damaged. Since then, he was upset and committed suicide. He was the sole breadwinner of the family,” Kishan said.

Assistant sub-inspector Samunder Singh said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

“The body was handed over to his family after autopsy. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc,” the ASI said.