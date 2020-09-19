Debtor murdered 25-year-old Ludhiana grocer with hammer, say police

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:08 IST

The 25-year-old man found murdered in Dhamot village, Payal, on September 3, was murdered by a man who owed him money, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Baljit Singh, alias Kala, 26, of Lehal village, was arrested for the crime on Saturday.

“He murdered the victim, Satwinder Singh, also a resident of Lehal village, who ran a grocery shop, as he suspected him of having an affair with his sister and also because he did not want to pay back some money he owed him,” said Manpreet Singh, superintendent of police (SP, investigation), Khanna.

“The accused has confessed to have murdered Satwinder by bludgeoning him with a hammer,” the SP said.

Body was found near canal

After the victim’s body was found near a canal in Dhamot village on September 3, police had registered a murder case on the complaint of his mother, Surinder Kaur.

During investigation, the SP said, the police zeroed in on Baljit as he had a monetary dispute with the victim and arrested him on Saturday.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he had borrowed some money from Satwinder and his mother and did not want to return it. “But lately, Satwinder has been pressuring him to pay up. Besides, Baljit also suspected that Satwinder had a love affair with his sister. Therefore, he decided to kill him,” the police official said.

On September 3, Baljit summoned Satwinder to the canal near Dhamot village after finding out that he had left the house to pay the electricity bill. As Satwinder arrived there, Baljit attacked his head with a hammer and fled after ensuring he had died, the said.

Police will produce the accused before a court on Sunday to seek his remand, as the weapon used in the crime and the accused’s motorcycle has yet to be recovered.