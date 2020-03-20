e-paper
Deepender Hooda who met Dushyant in Parliament goes into self isolation

Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh had recently met singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for Covid-19

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 19:55 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

Newly inducted Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda went into self-isolation at his Delhi residence on Friday as he had come in contact with Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh at the Parliament on Wednesday. Dushyant had recently met singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Confirming the development, Deepender Hooda’s mother Asha Hooda told Hindustan Times, “He took the decision after speaking to Dushyant over the phone who told him that he along with his mother, Vasundhara Raje, have gone into self quarantine,” she said.

“This decision was taken in view of WHO guidelines of social distancing which is essential to contain the virus,” she added.

Asha Hooda also said that her husband Bhupinder Hooda is also staying indoors in wake of the coronavirus outbreak but he will be available over phone.

“Our entire family will follow Janta curfew and we urge people to stay inside their homes for their own safety,” she said.

The Rajasthan MP had attended Bollywood celebrity Kanisha Kapoor’s party in Lucknow. Kapoor had landed in Lucknow from UK and was admitted at a city hospital after she showed signs of flu. However, after meeting Kapoor, Dushyant attended parliament and shared dinner with many MPs including president Ram Nath Kovid and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh and his mother Raje, former Rajasthan CM have gone into self quarantine after attending bolloywood celebrity Kanisha Kapoor’s party in Lucknow. She is the first bollywood celebrity to be tested positive for Covid-19 and she is under complete quarantine and medical care.

There were reports that singer

