13 killed, 16 missing after heavy rains lash Dehradun

Dehradun/Mussoorie: At least 13 people were killed and 16 reported missing after intense overnight rainfall triggered cloudbursts, floods, landslides, and erosion in Dehradun. The worst-hit regions were Sahastradhara, Maldevta, and Premnagar. Hundreds of residents were evacuated to safer locations.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Public Works Department (PWD), and police were pressed into service, while hundreds of residents were evacuated to safer locations.

Several key roads, including the Dehradun–Mussoorie stretch, were blocked at multiple points due to landslides and debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, assuring full central assistance and reiterating that the Centre stood firmly with Uttarakhand in this crisis.

District disaster management officer (DDMO) Rishabh Kumar confirmed 13 deaths and said 16 people were missing in rain-related incidents. “As rescue and relief operations are underway, the numbers may change,” he added.

In Premnagar, six labourers died and six others went missing after being swept away in the swollen Tons river. In Sahastradhara’s Karligarh village, a cloudburst led to debris entering at least 23 homes and several resorts. At least 50 people, including elderly and pregnant women, were rescued from here.

Other casualties were reported from Jharipani, where a man died after debris fell on his house; Green Valley PG hostel near DIT college, where a student was swept away when a wall collapsed; Bhagat Singh Colony, where one person was washed away; Rajpur Shikhar Fall, where two people went missing; and Tapkeshwar temple, where another person was washed away. A man was also killed in Jajred (Kalsi tehsil) after boulders struck him.

Hill station Mussoorie also reported widespread damage, with roads washed away at multiple points. All connecting routes from the hill town to Dehradun, including via Jharipani, Chunakhala, and Kimadi, were closed due to landslides. Roads to Yamuna bridge, Vikasnagar, Rishikesh, and Uttarkashi were also blocked.

Tourists were advised to stay indoors, while the local hotel association announced free accommodation for stranded visitors. “All our members have been directed to provide complimentary stay to tourists stuck due to road closures,” said Sanjay Agarwal, president of the association.

Mussoorie sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Anand confirmed that a labourer died after debris fell on him late Monday night. He said teams had been deployed to restore road connectivity and a Bailey bridge was being rushed from Rishikesh to replace a collapsed stretch near Shiv Mandir.

Dehradun district magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh visited affected areas in Sahastradhara, meeting displaced families sheltered in schools. “All departments under the disaster response system have been activated,” Bansal said, citing an India Meteorological Department (IMD) alert of more rain.

SSP Singh said police were monitoring blocked routes and diverting traffic. A culvert at Laltappar on the Dehradun–Haridwar highway was partially damaged, forcing a diversion via Bhaniyawala and Nepali Farm. He appealed to residents to stay away from rivers and streams.