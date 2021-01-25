17-year-old Nikita takes charge as DM Champawat for a day, reviews work

Seventeen-year-old Nikita Arya took charge as the district magistrate of Uttarakhand's Champawat district for a day on the occasion national girl child day on Sunday.

Arya was nominated by district magistrate (DM) Champawat for symbolically taking over as the DM of the district for a day. She held a meeting with the officers from various departments and reviewed their work.

Arya said, “It was a pleasant and memorable experience for me that I was nominated as the district magistrate for one day. I got a chance to take a meeting with the officers and review their work. I learnt many things in the process.”

Nikita is a class 12 student of Kasturba Gandhi Aawasiya Vidyalaya Tanakpur in Champawat. She hails from Sipty village situated in the interiors of the district. Her father works in a private factory in Sitarganj and her mother is a housewife.

“My dream is to become an IAS officer and this opportunity has further strengthened my determination. It was a unique opportunity for me to sit with the officers from various departments, review their work, and learn from them” Arya said.

SN Pandey, DM Champawat said, “Nikita was nominated as the DM for one day of our district on Balika Diwas. The objective was to inculcate confidence in her and other girls in the district. She took a meeting of the officers of various department and showed keen interest in their work and how things are done in the government”

Prema Thakur, warden at the KGBV, Tanakpur, said, “We are proud that a student of our school was nominated by the district administration as the DM on Balika Diwas. We have 150 girls in our school from remote and interior areas of the district. Nikita’s exposure will motivate other girls also to think big and work hard”.