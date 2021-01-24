Uttarakhand CM for a day, 20-year-old Shrishti Goswami takes stand on 3 points
- Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day was a matter of pride.
Twenty-year-old Shrishti Goswami from Haridwar took charge as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday. She gave suggestions on three main points - safety of children and girls, checking drug usage among youngsters and stopping hill migration in the state.
Goswami, on the occasion national girl child day on Sunday, made her suggestions during the child assembly session while she interacted with officials in Dehradun.
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day and organising a session in the state legislative assembly on national girl child day is a matter of pride and respect for all the girls in the state. Rawat said such initiatives would help girls in finding their identity. “Such initiatives will also inspire them to fulfil their responsibilities towards the society. Our girls are shining in various fields and I wish Goswami all the best for her bright future,” he said
Goswami, a student of B.Sc agriculture at a Roorkee-based institution, while symbolically holding the position of the state's CM for one day, reviewed various ongoing government-run development programmes after officers made presentations before her.
She was chosen for the honour after she was elected chief minister in a mock ‘Bal Vidhan Sabha’ (children’s state assembly) in a symbolic event organised by the state commission in 2018 for protection of child rights and to help the children understand the democratic system.
Goswami, while talking to reporters, said she has made many important suggestions, especially with regard to ensuring the safety of children and girls, checking drug usage among youngsters and stopping hill migration in the state.
“As the CM, my priority was issues related to children as I know what kind of problems they face. These suggestions will be put before the State Child Rights Commission which will then be conveyed to the CM,” she said.
On the episode being similar to Anil Kapoor-starrer Bollywood movie 'Nayak', Goswami said, “That is reel and this is real. I was so excited that it was happening for real. And I must thank our CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for this,” she said
When asked whether she would like to join politics in future, she said she is already part of the child assembly. “If an opportunity comes in future, why not, I may join politics,” she said.
Goswami said she also raised the issue of safety of girls while they are commuting to colleges. “I asked the DGP to ensure girls feel safe when they go to college and come back home,” she said.
The state minister for higher education Dhan Singh Rawat earlier welcomed Goswami and other members of the child assembly at the state legislative assembly. Rawat later gave her and other members of the child assembly certificates recognising their participation in the special event.
Pravin Goswami, her father said he is very proud that for the first time a girl has been honoured like this to be the CM of a state. “This will not only inspire my daughter to strive higher in life but also other girls in the state. If they work hard, nothing can stop them from achieving anything,” he said.
