200 pilgrims died during Char Dham yatra this year: Govt data

Two hundred pilgrims have died so far during the ongoing Char Dham yatra this year, according to the data of the Uttarakhand state emergency control centre. The Char Dham pilgrim influx has crossed the 4.19 million mark this year. (HT Photo)

The deaths were predominantly due to health ailments and boulder fall accidents. The highest number of deaths, 96, were reported on the Kedarnath Dham route followed by 34 in Yamunotri Dham, 33 in Badrinath Dham, 29 in Gangotri Dham, 7 in Hemkund Sahib and 1 in Gaumukh pilgrim trek.

The Char Dham pilgrim influx has crossed the 4.19 million mark, including the 1.34 million mark at Kedarnath Dham. This year Char Dham yatra started with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri on April 22, followed by the opening of portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham on April 25 and 27, respectively.

The number of deaths due to health ailments and accidents has come down compared to last year. Last year, 232 pilgrims died till September 11, according to officials, including 111 in Kedarnath Dham, 58 in Badrinath Dham, 4 in Hemkund Sahib, 15 in Gangotri and 44 in Yamunotri Dham. Last year, over 300 pilgrims died during the entire Yatra period.

Dr Rajiv Sharma, chief medical officer Chamoli, where Badrinath is located, said, “Several health-related measures were taken this year to control the deaths due to health ailments in the Char Dhams, especially in Chamoli district, which has led to a decline in the number of pilgrim deaths for the same period as compared to last year.”

“We had set up one each health screening point at Karnaprayag, Gauchar, Joshimath, Pandukeshwar, Govind Ghat, Pulna and at Hemkund Sahib and we had also provided training to the first responders including the porters, mule and horse operators on cardiac massage and how to respond in case any pilgrim falls unconscious due to heart ailments.

“Ten health ATMs were set up on the Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib shrine route where the pilgrim especially the elderly could conduct tests himself including ECG, blood sugar, uric acid and so on”, he said.

“We paid a lot of attention to the elderly aged above 55 years who were having a history of medical ailments and many were advised not to embark on the journey further as it would prove risky,” he added.

NS Bindra, chairman of the Hemkunt Sahib Gurdwara Trust said, “Apart from the government health teams, our trust has also set up a health unit between Ghangria and Hemkund Sahib, equipped with Oxygen packs to cater to the elderly pilgrims facing the problem of breathlessness”.

Dr HCS Martolia, chief medical officer Rudraprayag, where Kedarnath is located, said, “The health department is promptly conducting health check-ups and providing treatment to the pilgrims reaching Kedarnath Dham through the OPD centres set up for Char Dham yatra season.”

Health screening of 2,05,748 devotees has been carried out so far and over 8,010 pilgrims have been provided Oxygen facilities, he added.

Health officials said that some pilgrims with ailments hide their medical history, causing a major challenge to the health workers.

“We advise all the pilgrims to share their medical history so that appropriate treatment can be carried out before they embark on the journey further,”, said Dr Sharma.

Nand Kumar Yadav, a 55-year-old pilgrim said, “I was asked to return from Sonprayag due to my medical history of heart ailments and was advised by the doctors not to go further as the Kedarnath trek could prove treacherous to my health and I returned from Sonprayag to be on the safer side.”

Hridoy Das, a pilgrim from Kolkata who is a frequent visitor to Char Dham shrines, said, “There is a marginal improvement in the health-related arrangements but the government should also ensure that pilgrims who are undertaking the arduous trek of Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib shrines go through acclimatisation exercises before taking off for the yatra.”