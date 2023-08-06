Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Undertrial Nepalese woman prisoner escapes from lock-up in Uttarakhand

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 06, 2023 07:20 PM IST

Police said the woman prisoner fled on Sunday early morning using a saree to climb the 15-feet wall of the lock-up

A 25-year-old Nepalese woman undertrial prisoner facing charges under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act escaped from a lock-up in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Sunday early morning, said a senior police official.

The woman was arrested in Dharchula for smuggling Charas from Nepal in April 2021. (Representative Image)
“The woman, identified as Anuska, was lodged in the temporary lock-up and was on judicial remand for the last 2.5 years after she was arrested in Dharchula for smuggling Charas from Nepal in April 2021,” said Pithoragarh superintendent of police, Lokeshwer Singh.

The woman prisoner fled at around 4am using a saree to climb the 15-feet wall of the lock-up.

The SP said, “We have begun a hunt to nab the culprit. An alert has been sounded at all points at the Indo-Nepal border and district borders. We are also checking the footage of CCTV cameras.”

He said 11 police teams were searching for the woman.

“We have got some clues of her presence in the Pithoragarh town. We will nab the prisoner soon,” another police official said on the condition of anonymity.

