5 killed, 3 injured after vehicle plunges into deep gorge in Tehri

MUSSOORIE: Five people were killed and three injured after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a 100 metre-deep gorge near Paukhar village on Ghuttu-Ghansali road in Tehri district on Thursday, officials said.

“SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and recovered the bodies of the deceased from the gorge. The injured have been rushed to the government hospital at Pilkhi,” said SDRF media cell in charge, Lalita Negi.

She said the SDRF team was informed by the Ghansali police station that a pickup vehicle (Vehicle registration number UK14TA- 0932) had fallen into a 100 metre-deep gorge on Ghutu road. The SDRF rescue team immediately reached the spot with rescue equipment, she added.

There were a total of eight people traveling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Pratap Singh, 44, Lakshmi Prasad, 65, Gunananda, 65, Hema Devi 50 and Biharilal, 65.

Negi said the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the local police.

The three injured include driver Bachan Singh, Vijay Ram and Rajendra Singh, she added.