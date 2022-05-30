7 trekkers stranded at 4,500m height in Rudraprayag; army to attempt rescue op today
DEHRADUN: The army will attempt on Monday to rescue seven trekkers stranded along the Pandav Shera trek at a height of around 4,500 metres in Rudraprayag district, an official said on Monday.
Ridhim Aggarwal, deputy inspector general of police (SDRF), said a high-altitude rescue team of the state disaster response force (SDRF) that was sent to Rudraprayag in a civil chopper on Saturday could not launch a search and rescue operation as the chopper failed to carry out rescue operation at such a height.
“On Sunday, we requisitioned for an army chopper that even conducted a recce in Rudraprayag but couldn’t carry out rescue operation due to bad weather. It will now carry out a rescue operation at 5 am on Monday, if the weather permits.”
Lalita Negi, media in charge of SDRF, said seven trekkers, who are from Uttarakhand, were making some documentary in Pandav Shera trekking area. “The trekkers messaged to the local administration through SMS that they are at a height of 4,500 metres without any food or water left.”
“A high-altitude rescue team of SDRF was dispatched to Pandav Shera area in the chopper from Sahastradhara Helipad in Dehradun with necessary rescue equipment and satellite phones for the quick rescue operation.
“The team reached Agastyamuni helipad in Rudraprayag in the evening but due to bad weather, they couldn’t start search and rescue operation.”
This is not the first-time trekkers have gone missing in the state. Many mountaineers and trekkers have even lost their lives in the state after they went missing or were caught in extreme weather events during mountaineering and trekking.
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
Sidhu Moose Wala death: Singer-politician who was shrouded in controversy
Born in Mansa’s Moosa village, he shot to fame in a short span after he went to Canada in 2016 on a student visa, but soon developed a reputation of being controversy’s favourite child. His violent songs allegedly promoted gun culture and led to a string of criminal cases. His pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter often showed him carrying weapons or in the company of people flaunting firearms. His official YouTube channel logo at one time depicted a man dressed in black, with a covered face, carrying an AK-47 assault rifle.
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
