Army man chops off father’s fingers, private parts in Uttarakhand

An Army man along with his three friends allegedly chopped off his father’s fingers and private parts in Kashipur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Wednesday adding that they were still trying to find out the motive behind the crime.

The incident happened more than a month ago but the police said they received a complaint only recently.

The victim, Kishan Bahadur, a resident of Kachanal Ghazi Kumaon Colony told the police that his son Arpit Thapa and his friends cut the fingers of his left hand and private parts with a woodcutter around 7pm on December 26 last year.

“The accused pressed my mouth with their hands so that I can’t scream for help and held my legs. They then chopped off the fingers of my left hand and private parts. They subsequently left the spot. I lost consciousness and didn’t know where I was,” Bahadur said as quoted in the first information report (FIR).

“When my brother got to know about it, he took me to the hospital. Meanwhile, my son Arpit Thapa called my nephew Vishal Thapa and said he will kill his uncle (me) and his father (my brother) and hung up the phone,” he added.

He alleged that his brother Nar Bahadur had approached the police with a complaint but the cops “didn’t take any action.”

Apart from the victim’s son, those named in the FIR are Rohit Verma, Rahul Saini, and an unidentified person.

A case was registered under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kashipur police station.

Sub-inspector Kapil Kamboj, investigative officer of the case, said, “We have registered an FIR in the case and our investigation is underway. No arrest has been made yet. It’s a matter of investigation why the accused attacked his father.”

Kamboj said they will add other sections in the FIR during the course of investigation, if required.

Nar Bahadur, the victim’s brother, told HT, “I don’t know the reason behind the incident. My brother told me his son and other accused made him drunk on the day of the incident and subsequently attacked him.”

He said the key accused’s mother and father got separated way back in 2013 and the key accused lives with his mother.

“They key accused serves in the Army and was on leave when he attacked my brother,” he said.

Nar Bahadur further alleged, “Following the incident, we went to the area police post and police station but they didn’t pay heed to our complaint. It was only after we approached the senior officials that the complaint got converted into the FIR.”

However, sub-inspector Kapil Kamboj maintained that the police had filed an FIR immediately after receiving the complaint.