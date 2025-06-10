Assam woman, missing in Rishikesh, found dead; police suspect suicide

Dehradun: A 26-year-old woman from Assam was found dead on the banks of the Ganga river in Rishikesh on Tuesday, four days after she went missing from a riverside camping site 8km upstream, a police official said. The two male friends reported her disappearance to the police the same day (Facebook)

The woman had travelled to Delhi from Assam to appear in a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam on June 5. The following morning, she came to Rishikesh with two friends for riverside camping. She went missing a few hours later.

The two male friends reported her disappearance to the police the same day. A local resident told the police that she saw a woman drowning in the river.

The authorities subsequently requisitioned State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and Jal Police divers to search for the woman.

Muni-Ki-Reti police station in charge Pradeep Chauhan said the woman had come to Shivpuri in Rishikesh with two male companions, including a former polytechnic classmate in Haryana.

Chauhan said the police feared the woman may have been swept away in the river after a resident claimed to have seen a woman drowning near the campsite.

“We recovered her body approximately 8 km downstream near Phool Chatti at around 8am on Tuesday,” Chauhan said.

Police officers examined her phone. “From examination of her chats, questioning of her classmate, and inspection of the incident site, it appears to be a case of suicide. The autopsy will clear everything....the postmortem of the body has been carried out.. .its report is awaited,” Chauhan said.

