IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
dehradun news

Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists

The warning is based on the analysis of the three-year data from two observatories with aerosol monitors set up near Gangotri glacier in Uttarakhand in 2016 at a height of about 3,800 metres
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:07 PM IST

Dehradun’s Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) scientists have said they have for the first time found black carbon aerosols on the Himalayan glaciers, which could fasten their melt and have implications on the people living downstream the rivers emanating from them.

The warning is based on the analysis of the three-year data from two observatories with aerosol monitors set up near Gangotri glacier in Uttarakhand in 2016 at a height of about 3,800 metres. The scientists said that aerosols were the second major factor after greenhouse gases in the faster melting of the glaciers.

The aerosol is a suspension of fine solid particles or liquid droplets and is produced mostly by the burning of fossil fuels. Black materials absorb more light and emit infra-red radiation that increases the temperature. An increase in black carbon in the high Himalayas will contribute to the faster melting of glaciers.

India and China are the largest emitters of black carbon with emissions of up to 25-35%. These figures are expected to increase in the coming decades, according to a 2019 study published in the journal Atmospheric Research.

Also Read | Expert team widens mouth of Rishiganga lake by 15ft to prevent repeat tragedy

WIHG scientist PS Negi, who led the study, said before they set up the observatories, there were none in the Himalayas. “...[There were] 22 [observatories] in the plains to check black carbon aerosols. Our move not only proved the presence of the invisible particles in the Himalayas but their amount in a particular area also.”

Negi said they found black carbon in the Himalayas varied from 0.01 microgram per cubic metre to 4.62 micrograms per cubic metre. He added their analysis also suggested that the black carbons are coming even from Europe and other Asian countries apart from the plains of India.

“The climatic phenomena of Western Disturbance, which comes from Europe to the northern Indian states to cause rainfall and snow during winters also carries black carbon aerosols from there. When the Western Disturbance reaches higher reaches of Himalayas, the black carbon aerosols get deposited there causing significant damage to the glaciers by artificially increasing the temperature,” said Negi. He added a large amount of the invisible particle is coming from neighbouring countries such as China.

Negi said the black carbon aerosols were also affecting the Himalayan ecosystem and causing the snowline in the upper reaches to move upwards. “This is...adversely affecting the whole ecosystem there... changing the growth of native plants and other vegetation which is worrisome.”

Negi warned if this persists, then it could also lead to a major disaster as higher temperature caused by the black carbon could loosen the hold of glaciers on mountains. “That would then lead them to break in large chunks or cause a devastating avalanche or landslide like the one in recent disaster in Chamoli.”

A glacier breach on February 7 in Chamoli triggered flash floods, hit two hydropower projects and left 69 people dead. As many as 135 people remain missing in the aftermath of the disaster.

Negi said environment-friendly lifestyle changes needed to be adopted to reduce black carbon. He added this means people have to use lesser fossil fuels, commercial fuelwood, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
dehradun news

Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The warning is based on the analysis of the three-year data from two observatories with aerosol monitors set up near Gangotri glacier in Uttarakhand in 2016 at a height of about 3,800 metres
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, the Indian Navy carried out a joint operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) where divers were sent to measure the depth of the lake in Chamoli district.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
On Saturday, the Indian Navy carried out a joint operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) where divers were sent to measure the depth of the lake in Chamoli district.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
dehradun news

U'khand floods: Govt, other agencies hold crucial meeting to discuss lake formed

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The meeting was chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) chief SS Deswal and officials of the Uttarakhand government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The search and dewatering operation continues at the Tapovan tunnel, in Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI)
The search and dewatering operation continues at the Tapovan tunnel, in Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 69; 135 still missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:17 PM IST
About 70 SDRF personnel are searching for bodies in the river, while covering four districts of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nanda Devi peak in Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve in Uttarakhand where the reported glacier burst caused Chamoli disaster on February 7.(Raajiv Kala/HT Photo)
Nanda Devi peak in Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve in Uttarakhand where the reported glacier burst caused Chamoli disaster on February 7.(Raajiv Kala/HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM requests Union govt for glacier research centre in state

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • The demand comes months after the Centre decided to discontinue the Centre for Glaciology project in Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy machinery being used by rescue workers in search and rescue operation in Tapovan.(HT Photo)
Heavy machinery being used by rescue workers in search and rescue operation in Tapovan.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Chamoli disaster: 6 more bodies recovered; death toll reaches 68, 136 missing

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Among the six bodies, five were found on Saturday late night while one was found on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP Ashok Kumar (centre) chairing the inter-state coordination meeting for Mahakumbh on Friday evening. (HT Photo)
DGP Ashok Kumar (centre) chairing the inter-state coordination meeting for Mahakumbh on Friday evening. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Mahakumbh: U'khand Police to monitor social media, share intel with other states

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Intelligence sharing between various agencies and states will take place to check any anti-national activities during the Mahakumbh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Representative image)
Image for representation.(Representative image)
dehradun news

2 Uttarakhand men crushed to death under dumper after their bike hits Nilgai

By Mohan Rajput, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:15 PM IST
  • The men belonged to Ratanpura village under Bazpur police station and were on their way to Garjiya temple of Ramnagar in Nainital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
dehradun news

46-year-old killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Rudrapur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • The leopard dragged her to the forest area and ate her body parts. Her head was found severed from her body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganga to mark "Mauni Amavasya" during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganga to mark "Mauni Amavasya" during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
dehradun news

Kumbh preparations in Haridwar underway; registration, Covid-19 report mandatory

ANI, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and have a Covid-19 negative report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla. (HT Archive)
BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla. (HT Archive)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Row over proposed name change of medical college in Rudrapur

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The local zila panchayat on Tuesday passed a resolution to name Rudrapur’s Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Government Medical College after the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
READ FULL STORY
Close
The eight-member High Attitude Rescue Team (HART) of SDRF, including Everest summiteers.(HT Photo)
The eight-member High Attitude Rescue Team (HART) of SDRF, including Everest summiteers.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Everest summiteers to IITian top cop: People at forefront of U'khand rescue ops

By Kalyan Das, Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • HT spoke to some of the main rescuers and officers on the frontline who are leading and coordinating the search and rescue operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with the National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in the Chamoli district for the past 10 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of NDRF searches with the help of dogs at Raini Village in Chamoli. (ANI Photo)
A team of NDRF searches with the help of dogs at Raini Village in Chamoli. (ANI Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand tragedy: 5 more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 56

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:22 AM IST
  • Among the five bodies, three were recovered from the 1.7 kilometre-long Tapovan tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traders showering flowers on pilgrims as part of opposing SOP on Mahakumbh fair in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Traders showering flowers on pilgrims as part of opposing SOP on Mahakumbh fair in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Agitators' shower flowers on pilgrims in a unique way to protest Mahakumbh SOP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Haridwar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:24 PM IST
  • Locals, traders, among others, expressed their displeasure on restrictions imposed on pilgrims and tourists for Mahakumbh fair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ongoing multi-agency rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel in Chamoli district's Joshimath.(PTI Photo)
The ongoing multi-agency rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel in Chamoli district's Joshimath.(PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Matri Sadan to resume agitation for closure of hydropower projects on Ganga

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:21 PM IST
  • From February 23, a seer of the Matri Sadan ashram will go on an agitation demanding scrapping of all hydropower projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP