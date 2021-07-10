CBI raids ex-vice chancellor in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 14 premises including residences and offices of former vice chancellor (VC) of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) JL Kaul, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) DS Negi and other officials on Friday, news agency PTI said..

The searches, which went on till late evening, were conducted as part of CBI’s probe into allegations of irregularities by Kaul, who was the vice chancellor from 2014 to 2016, and other accused in granting affiliations to various colleges in violation of the rules and regulations.

A Press release by the investigation agency said that the “searches were conducted at 14 spots in three locations including Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun and Noida.”

“During the searches, three bank lockers of the accused were also examined during which certain documents pertaining to the case were recovered. The then university officials were also accused of extending the affiliation of private colleges against the rules,” said the statement by CBI which added that the probe is still continuing.

CBI had earlier registered cases against then V-C, his OSD, other public servants, private persons and six private institutions.