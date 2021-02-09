Pollution board gives Patanjali 15 days to pay ₹1 crore for non-compliance
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has fined Patanjali Peya Pvt Ltd ₹1 crore for non-compliance with Plastic Waste Management Rules and given it 15 days to pay it.
In a letter dated February 3 to the company, CPCB chairman Shiv Das Meena said it violated Rule 9 of the rules “in terms of the principle of Extended Producer Liability…”
The rules mandate companies to establish a system for collecting the plastic waste generated due to their products.
Also Read | MP govt plans Sanskrit only play schools to promote language and tradition
The CPCB’s letter said the body issued letters to the company in February and August but received no reply. It added the CPCB informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about it. Thereafter, NGT in September directed CPCB to take coercive action.
In October, the CPCB also issued a notice to the company for the closure of operations of its unit and levying environment compensation for non-compliance with provisions of the rules. After this, Patanjali sought time till the end of October but, “has not submitted an application for registration under the rules so far”.
SK Tijariwala, Patanjali’s public relations officer, said they have received the notice from the CPCB and were evaluating the administrative and legal procedure to comply. “The Central Pollution Control Board has given us 15 days to submit a reply and we will ensure the timely submission of the reply,” he said. “Patanjali and its group companies are committed to cleaner environment and are law abiding companies which always try to follow all laws, rules and regulations of land. We are in touch with the CPCB to comply with the notice and we will try to resolve this matter at earliest.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacial burst: Labourers say lucky their hands did not lose grip
- Twenty-six people were confirmed dead but at least 170 others remained missing Monday after the glacier broke off a mountainside, triggering a flash flood through a valley in Uttarakhand state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollution board gives Patanjali 15 days to pay ₹1 crore for non-compliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISRO experts revealed mix of rockfall, snow avalanche caused Chamoli tragedy: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas
- Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers brave odds, go without rest to save lives
- All are working for minimum 10-12 hours, braving all odds including the muck and the Himalayan winter, said SDRF spokesperson.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli disaster revives tales of Gaura Devi and her role in Chipko movement
- Raini village's Gaura Devi who played a key role in the Chipko movement in March 1974.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM to seek Isro help to understand what caused Chamoli tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In photos: More than 120 feared dead in Chamoli glacier burst
- The Indo Tibetan border police which is currently working to rescue any survivors in a second tunnel along the NTPC hydel power project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: Raini villagers had raised alarm before HC around 2 years ago
- The entire hydel project, just a few meters from their homes, was washed away in the sudden flash flood triggered by a glacial lake burst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy
- The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM
- Rawat said he conducted an aerial survey of the area and later visited Raini village by road to take stock of the situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide ₹4 lakh financial assistance
- The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacial burst: Army, NDRF, ITBP begin rescue operations on a war-footing
- Indian Army officials are also performing aerial reconnaissance over the Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on ₹173 cr science city project in Dehradun
- The Centre will provide ₹88 crore while the state government will contribute ₹85 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox