Corbett Tiger Reserve’s Bijrani zone opens for jungle safari, night stay

The Bijrani Zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve has been opened for jungle safari and night stay from Friday. Around 130 tourists enjoyed the safari on the first day. Dhikala zone will reopen on November 15 as per schedule, forest officials said.

“Dhela, Garjiya and Jhirna were already operational for a day’s visit. Bijrani zone reopened on Friday for jungle safaris and night stay. We have received an overwhelming response on the very first day itself,” said Rahul (who uses his first name only), director, Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The three zones were already opened for day’s visits. But Dhikala and Bijrani zones were closed earlier on May 1 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and later due to the monsoon season. Since during the monsoon season, jungle roads are damaged it takes time to repair them.

According to Corbett Tiger Reserve’s schedule, Bijrani zone opens on October 15 and remains open till June while Dhikala remains open from November 15 to June 15. Both have night stay facilities also, an official said.

Bijrani zone was reopened on Friday and as per norms, 30 gypsies were allowed for jungle safari twice a day.

“30 gypsies were sent for the safari in two trips. These gypsies were already booked by the tourists. Night stay facilities in Dhela and Jhirna also started from Friday. Only Garjiya zone doesn’t have a night stay facility,” Rahul said.

He said Dhikala zone will be reopened on November 15 and the booking facility on their website for jungle safari and night stay facility will open on October 20.

Tour operators, gypsy drivers, guides and other traders associated with Corbett Tiger Reserve seemed to be happy as they were sitting idle during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to officials, 360 gypsies are registered with the reserve administration which are sent for safaris on prior booking of the tourists.

Vinod Papney, a social activist of Ramnagar said, “The reopening of Bijrani zone has brought smiles on the faces of tour operators, drivers, and guides even of Corbett Reserve officials. Traders and hoteliers of Ramnagar are also happy as they are also based on Corbett Park Tourism.”