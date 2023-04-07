Dehradun: High-level probe ordered into Tyuni fire incident, official suspended

Dehradun district magistrate (DM) on Friday suspended Tyuni Naib Tehsildar and summoned the concerned officials of the fire department for alleged negligence and delay in the rescue and relief work in the fire incident that took place on Thursday in Tyuni in which at least four children are feared dead. At least four, all children, are suspected to have been charred to death in the fire incident (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the fire incident, said Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dilip Singh Kunwar. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against Tyuni tehsildar.

Also Read: Delhi: DCW seize acid can from women’s public toilet during surprise inspection

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar has also ordered a probe into the fire incident.

DIG Fire Service Nivedita Kukreti has been asked to submit the probe report to the state police chief in three days.

It has come to light that the fire tenders which initially were pushed into service ran out of water, compelling the fire department to send fire vehicles from 10 km away for refilling. The alleged negligence led to the delay in dousing the fire at such a crucial time leading to the death of four children.

On allegations of delay, the SSP said, “If any negligence on the part of the fire unit comes to light, strict action will be taken against the concerned officials.”

According to a district official, four children were killed when a gas cylinder caught fire and exploded inside a four-storey house in Dehradun’s Tyuni area on Thursday.

Chakrata sub-divisional magistrate Yukta Mishra said, “Four children, all girls, are feared dead in the LPG cylinder explosion.”

Also Read: Massive fire at ‘world’s largest’ Mexico city wholesale market

Tyuni is over 150 km from the capital Dehradun.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of the four deceased children.

According to Tyuni tehsildar Roop Singh, the incident took place around 4pm on Thursday when one of the tenants was replacing the empty cylinder which led to leakage and subsequent explosion. Two-three cylinders kept in the rooms of other tenants also caught fire and exploded.