Effective efforts should be made to control road accidents: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that effective efforts should be made to control road accidents. He said that Road safety audits should be conducted regularly at accident-prone spots.

Chief Minister Dhami gave these instructions to the officials during the meeting of the State Road Safety Council at the Secretariat.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The remaining work of crash barriers on all the identified routes of the state should be completed with full quality before the Chardham Yatra. Road safety audits should be conducted regularly at black spots. Dormitories should also be arranged for the drivers in the areas where parking of vehicles has been arranged near the tourist places of the state. Given road safety, strict action should be taken as per rules against those driving without license, driving under the influence of alcohol and violating other traffic rules."The Chief Minister said that an effective action plan should be made to stop the reasons why road accidents are increasing. Expressing his displeasure over the slow progress of crash barrier works on the identified routes, the Chief Minister gave strict instructions to the officials of the concerned executing agencies that any kind of negligence in such important works related to public safety will not be forgivable.

The Chief Minister directed that all the District Magistrates should soon identify the places in the districts where road accidents are taking place and which have not been identified yet. The Chief Minister directed that to make people aware of road safety, short films should be made and publicized on a wide scale. Information about road safety awareness should also be included in the school curriculum.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take effective action to stop encroachment on the roadsides. For this, police, municipal corporations, MDDA and district administration should take continuous action. In the districts also, an intensive campaign should be run by the district administration and police to stop encroachment on the roadsides. The cameras installed by the police and transport department for traffic management should be integrated.

It was informed in the meeting that 165 black spots have been identified in the state, out of which 129 have been rectified and the process of rectification of 29 is in progress. There are 43 black spots in which no accidents occurred after rectification. For road safety awareness, 52 thousand books based on road safety have been made available to the Education Department by the Transport Department. Children's traffic parks are being established in the districts. Awareness, traffic cartoon books and awareness programs are being organized by the police through the Traffic i-App.Chief Secretary Dr S S Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Abhinav Kumar, Secretary and Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and concerned officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)