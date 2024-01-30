FIR against Uttarakhand migrant worker accused of raping teen sister back home

HALDWANI: A 22-year-old man has been booked for raping his 16-year-old sister during his visits to meet his family in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, police said on Tuesday. The first information report (FIR) was registered on Sunday on a complaint by their father. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the girl was taken to the sub-district hospital in Tanakpur on Sunday by her family after she complained of excruciating pain in her stomach.

“The family came to know about the girl’s pregnancy when she was taken to the hospital. She delivered a baby at the hospital,” said Yogesh Upadhyay, in charge, Champawat police station.

The hospital also informed the police about the case.

Tanakpur senior sub inspector BS Bisht said a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on a complaint by the girl’s father. “The girl lived with her brother in a rented accommodation in Tanakpur for her studies. The accused, the victim’s elder brother, works in Gujarat and used to frequently come to Tanakpur,” Bisht said.

Upadhyay said police teams were tracking down the accused. “He will be arrested soon,” he said.