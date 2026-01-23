Gates of Badrinath Dham to reopen for devotees on April 23

MUSSOORIE: The portals of Badrinath Dham will open at 6.15 am on April 23, officials of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) announced on Friday. The ceremonial declaration was made at the Tehri royal palace in Narendra Nagar on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. Chamoli: Badrinath Dham (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Hemant Dwivedi, president of the BKTC, said the committee has initiated preparations for the forthcoming pilgrimage season. “The date for the opening of the Badrinath shrine portals has been fixed for April 23 at 6.15 am. We have officially launched preparations for the upcoming Yatra,” he said.

Dwivedi added that plans were being finalised to ensure smooth arrangements for pilgrims. “Our focus is on facilitating a safe and seamless Char Dham Yatra, while also effectively managing the ongoing winter pilgrimage,” he said, extending his greetings to devotees and inviting them to take part in the holy yatra.

The Tel Kalash Yatra (sacred oil vessel procession) will commence on April 7, Dwivedi added.

The April 23 date was finalised at a traditional religious ceremony held at the royal palace. Acharya Krishna Prasad Uniyal, the royal priest, announced the auspicious date and time for the opening of the shrine’s portals,

Prior to the announcement, representatives of the Sri Dimri Religious Central Panchayat handed over the Gadu Ghada (oil kalash) to the royal palace, marking the formal commencement of the ceremonial process associated with the annual opening of the shrine.