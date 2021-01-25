'Good on paper': Saints, experts express concern over Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh
- The mega fair will be held from February 27-April 30 with six Shahi Snaans or auspicious baths.
By Sandeep Rawat
With about a month left for the Haridwar Mahakumbh in Uttarakhand, the Centre has issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the mega event in the holy city. The SOPs include mandatory RT-PCR negative test and medical report on the lines of Amaranth Yatra. However, experts and saints have cast their apprehensions regarding the SOPs saying they are "good on paper but difficult to implement".
The Centre issued the SOP on Sunday after the state government approached it for the same on the order of Uttarakhand High Court while hearing a PIL on conducting Mahakumbh amid Covid-19 pandemic. The mega fair will be held from February 27-April 30 with six Shahi Snaans or auspicious baths. The government is expecting one million visitors on normal days while about five million on the Shahi Snaans (royal baths).
As per the SOP, the Centre has asked the state government to make it mandatory for all the devotees to carry an RT-PCR negative test report with a 72 hours validity. It also asked all the devotees to get a medical report from a competent medical authority on the lines of Amaranth Yatra before coming to attend the mega event in Haridwar. It has asked the state government to ensure that the aforementioned reports are checked by the mela authorities and not allow anyone without them.
Also read: 5 Galwan heroes get gallantry awards, Col Santosh Babu named for Mahavir Chakra
Similarly, it has also asked the state government to discourage devotees aged above 65 years, pregnant women and children under 10 years from attending the event. To ensure the health safety of the health and frontline workers deployed in the Mahakumbh, the Centre has asked the state to deploy only the vaccinated personnel.
Saint community raises questions
The saint community in Haridwar has largely welcomed the SOP, saying that previously, there was uncertainty over organising the Mahakumbh but "now it has been cleared with the Centre's go ahead".
Mahant Narendra Giri, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, said, "owing to the new strain of Covid-19, safety of pilgrims is important when such a mass scale congregation is being held".
Radha Krishna ashram spiritual ideologue Satpal Brahmachari though questioned the mandatory RT-PCR negative report to be brought by pilgrims.
"Lakhs of people from rural areas across the country arrive for sacred Ganga dip during Mahakumbh. Many come in groups of joint families, neighbourhood, locality and even whole villages. It will not be financially viable for poor people and pilgrims," said Brahmachari.
Some saints also suggested that the government can further slash the rates for RT-PCR for Kumbh-bound pilgrims so that maximum number of people can participate in the holy fair which is being held after eleven years in Haridwar.
The authorities, however, said that the SOP would be properly analysed and appropriate steps would be taken for its implementation.
The authorities said that it is still being analysed if saints ageing 65 years and above should be discouraged from attending the Mahakumbh.
Additional district magistrate, Mahakumbh, Lalit Narayan Mishra said, "We are now working on our own plan while analysing the Centre's SOP in which varied aspects will be taken into consideration."
Experts flag concerns
Experts have welcomed the SOP but have their doubts on its proper implementation in Mahakumbh.
Social activist Anoop Nautiyal, who has been keeping an eye on the Covid-19 situation in Uttarakhand since the lockdown in March, said, "On paper, the SOP looks very good but in reality, it would be very difficult to implement".
"It would be a very hard task for the state government, especially to check whether the devotees are carrying a negative RT-PCR test report or not along with the mandatory medical report from the health authorities," said Nautiyal.
Another expert and state secretary of Indian Medical Association in Uttarakhand, Dr DD Chowdhury, welcomed the SOP and said, "Implementation will remain a challenge. We have to be cautious as more dangerous diseases are likely to come in the future," he said
State government's take
State cabinet minister and government spokesperson, Madan Kaushik, said, "The Centre has issued the SOP after we approached them. We are now working on it to chalk out a plan on its implementation which will be mentioned in our affidavit before the High Court. We are committed to conducting a safe and secure Mahakumbh while making it grand at the same time."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Good on paper': Saints, experts express concern over Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh
- The mega fair will be held from February 27-April 30 with six Shahi Snaans or auspicious baths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways gear up for Mahakumbh with integrated command control centre and more
- This Integrated Command Control Centre will be the core centre for railway management during Mahakumbh fair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old Nikita takes charge as DM Champawat for a day, reviews work
- She was nominated to symbolically take over as the DM of the district for a day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand on bird flu alert, over 500 bird samples tested from Kumaon region
- So far, deaths of hens have been reported from poultry farms in Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Negative RT-PCR report, registration mandatory': Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh
- The SOP was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 22 but was made public on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM for a day, 20-year-old Shrishti Goswami takes stand on 3 points
- Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day was a matter of pride.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20-year-old Shrishti Goswami is Uttarakhand CM for a day, a la Nayak
- Goswami wants to give her inputs on the agriculture sector to the state government while she is holds the chief minister's post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to host first sand art festival on Ganga ghats during Kumbh Mela
- Kumbh Mela office in charge said the festival is being organised on the lines of the Odisha Sand Art Festival.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to get 92k Covid doses this week to cover entire healthcare force
- So far 6,119 health workers have been vaccinated in the state. A total of 1,882 health workers were vaccinated on Tuesday in 34 sessions across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heartbroken Dehradun youth opens up tea joint called 'Dil Tuta Aashiq cafe'
- The visitors are commending the concept of the cafe and sharing their tales with of heartbreak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand BJP forms 5-member panel to prepare for 2022 assembly polls
- Uttarakhand BJP leaders and ministers have been asked to tour their respective districts and areas and interact with party workers and people there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No mobiles for guides, gypsy drivers inside Corbett Tiger Reserve
- This decision was taken after authorities found drivers talking on the phone during safaris or going too close to the wildlife for making videos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand confirms first case of UK Covid-19 variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elderly woman killed in wild boar attack in Uttarakhand’s Almora
- A labourer carrying an axe rushed to save the elderly woman and attacked the boar. While the boar succumbed to severe injuries, the woman could not be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to get first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday
- Uttarakhand government has requested the Centre for extra vaccines for Mahakumbh fair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox