Haridwar: 15 workers injured in steel factory blast

Fifteen workers have sustained severe injuries following a blast at a steel factory at Shri Ekanya, formerly Shri Gayatri Steel Factory, in Manglaur block of Haridwar district, police officials said. Police and forensic experts inspecting the steel factory after the incident on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to factory workers, the blast occurred at the boiler site around 12:30am on Thursday, causing panic among the labourers.

As soon as the factory management was informed about the incident, they arranged for ambulances and shifted the injured workers to a Muzaffarnagar-based hospital.

“Fifteen workers have been reported to be injured and admitted to hospital. The local police, fire tenders and forensic experts reached the factory site and are looking into the exact cause of the blast. We will take strict action if we find any laxity on the part of the factory management,” Manglaur police station in-charge Mahesh Joshi said.

Police officials pointed out that the incident took place when iron scrap was being melted in the boiler, and they suspect that there was some other thing in the scrap which wasn’t checked thoroughly. The factory management could not be contacted till the filing of this report.

In March last year, one person was killed in a factory blast at a drawing instrument manufacturing factory unit at Gulab Nagar in Roorkee. In September last year, six workers of a factory were admitted to hospital after they reported difficulty in breathing and ill health owing to a gas leakage at a drug factory in Haridwar.