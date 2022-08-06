Harish Rawat to protest outside CM’s house over delay in panchayat polls
In protest against the delay in Haridwar panchayat polls, former chief minister Harish Rawat said on Saturday that he will stage a demonstration outside CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s official residence on August 18.
The former Union minister during a press conference at Press Club here on Saturday, expressed concern over the delimitation and reservation of three-tier panchayat seats in Haridwar district.
“It seems that the district administration and panchayat authorities are working under the influence and pressure of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government. Even the Opposition, and local satraps have been targeted and are being denied to contest in the polls by reserving such seats as per political suitability. By doing so, the BJP is proving that it’s neglecting the government agencies whether at the Centre or the state level,” said Rawat.
Reacting to the resignation of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission president S Raju, Rawat under whose tenure the commission was formed in 2014-15, demanded from Dhami to call on an all-party meeting in this regard.
“The state is already facing unemployment crisis and the government has failed to fill the lakhs of vacant government posts. If mass irregularities are being witnessed in the commission or recruitment process, then as former BJP CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has voiced for dissolution of the board, Dhami should take a clear-cut decision on this,” he said.
Cornering the BJP-led Union government over price rise and inflation, Rawat said that on August 16 he will also stage a foot march to draw the attention of the government on these burning issues.
Meanwhile, BJP district unit president Jay Pal Singh Chauhan said,“Baseless allegations are being raised as far as state government’s interference or pressure on district and panchayat officials regarding delimitation of panchayat seats is concerned.”
“Due action is being initiated in all irregularities and complaints of corruption by the state. For the past five-and-a-half years, BJP led government has been taking a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. But Congress wants to raise such issues as it wants to remain relevant,” he said.
-
U’khand paper leak scam: S Raju admits mafia, political pressure in govt recruitments
A day after S Raju resigned from Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission chairman's post on “moral grounds”, the retired IAS officer in an interview with a Hindi news channel on Saturday admitted to the “mafia” and ”political” pressure in the government recruitments. He was posted as UKSSSC chairman in 2016 and his term was due to end in September this year. “I am taking the moral responsibility for it,” he said.
-
CM Dhami meets Union ministers, says state to get 1202 mobile towers
Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met with Union minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Saturday. Dhami also paid visit to Union home minister Amit Shah. On Dhami's request, Vaishnaw approved 1,202 mobile towers of BSNL in Uttarakhand to strengthen the mobile connectivity in the state. Dhami said the cost of each mobile tower will be ₹ 1 crore.
-
1 dead after CISF jawan fires at his colleagues at Kolkata's Indian Museum
One personnel died after a CISF jawan opened fire at two of his colleagues at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday, officials said. Another jawan was injured in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Kumar Sarengi. The CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019. The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.
-
Man attacked in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma
A man was attacked by sharp weapons in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra for allegedly supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made derogatory statements against Prophet Mohmmad. Sunny Pawar's has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Manoj Patil, Superintendent of Police (Ahmednagar), told Hindustan Times on Saturday that based on a complaint filed by Sunny Pawar's friend Amit Mane on Friday, four people have been arrested.
-
20-year-old arrested for hitting abusive father to death in Bhiwandi
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing the accused, Ashish Chaudhary's abusive father to protect his mother and younger brother in Bhiwandi on Friday. He saw Chaudhary hitting his mother and requested him to stop. But, as he did not, the accused took a heavy metal utensil and hit his father hard, leading to the death. The incident was registered in Bhiwandi city police station after which the accused, Ashish Chaudhary, was arrested.
