Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

HC orders SIT probe into 2024 murder of Uttarakhand man, says will monitor case

ByNeeraj Santoshi
Jun 18, 2025 08:27 PM IST

The order came on a petition filed by Faim’s brother Parvez who contested the initial police version that Faim was killed in the violence that broke out in Haldwani in February 2024

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday ordered the state police to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of Faim Qureshi killed around the same time the Banbhulpura violence broke out in Haldwani on 8 February 2024.

The bench of chief justice G Narender and justice Alok Mahra said it will also monitor the investigations in the 2024 murder case (Uttarakhand high court)
The bench of chief justice G Narender and justice Alok Mahra said it will also monitor the investigations in the 2024 murder case (Uttarakhand high court)

The bench of chief justice G Narender and justice Alok Mahra also decided to monitor the investigations in the case.

The order came on a petition filed by Faim’s brother Parvez who contested the initial police version that he was killed in the violence that broke out in Haldwani in February 2024. Parvez insisted that Faim was murdered by some people during the Banbhulpura violence on February 8, 2024, and had succumbed to bullet injuries.

The petition said Nainital’s chief judicial magistrate ordered the state police on May 6 last year to register a case in connection with Faim’s death and investigate the murder.

Following Parvez’s petition, the high court on June 4 told the state police to submit a report in the case.

Lawyer Avtar Singh Rawat, who appeared for Parvez, said the high court expressed its displeasure and ordered the SIT probe after the state DGP filed the same report submitted earlier by the Haldwani circle officer.

“The court also said that it will monitor the investigation itself,” said Rawat.

“The report, which the court sought from the DGP Uttarakhand, was the same report which was earlier filed in the court by the Circle Officer Haldwani. After hearing the case today, the court also ordered the transfer of the police officer posted at that time, who had done the investigation into the matter, out of Nainital district,” he said.

Violent clashes erupted in the Banbhulpura area of Haldwani district on the evening of February 8, when civic authorities razed two structures — Masjid Mariam (mosque) and Abdul Razzaq Zakaria madrasa — alleging that they were illegally built on state government (nazool) land.

As workers from the Haldwani Municipal Corporation and Nainital administration razed the 20-year-old structure, residents of the area set afire several vehicles, a police station and hurled stones at the demolition team as well as police personnel, police said. The violence had claimed the lives of six people and injured over 100 people.

News / Cities / Dehradun / HC orders SIT probe into 2024 murder of Uttarakhand man, says will monitor case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On