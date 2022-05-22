Hemkund Sahib shrine portals open for devotees, with cap in daily pilgrim influx
MUSSOORIE: The portals of Hemkund Sahib, one of the most revered shrines of the Sikh community, opened for devotees amid religious chants on Sunday Morning in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
The Hemkund Sahib Yatra was affected due to the Covid 19 pandemic for the past two years but this time it is starting with a cap on the daily pilgrim influx. Only 5,000 pilgrims are permitted to visit Hemkund Sahib in a day and the elderly pilgrims will only be permitted to take the 16 km trek to Hemkund Sahib after medical screening and consultation with the doctors.
Last year, over 10,000 pilgrims visited the shrine compared to around 8,500 in 2020. In 2019, 1.65 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine.
NS Bindra, vice-president of Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust said, “The portals of the Hemkund Sahib shrine were opened at 10am with the offering of prayers by Panj Pyaraas, the five holy men from the Sikh community”.
The first batch of 5,000 pilgrims led by the Panch Pyaras reached Ghangharia on Saturday afternoon from Govindghat Gurudwara and the process of opening the portal began at 9.30am on Sunday after the holy book of the Sikh community Guru Granth Sahib was brought from Sachkhand and kept in the Darbar Sahib. It was followed by recitation of Sukhmani at 10am which marked the opening of the portals for the 5,000 devotees. Later Shabad Kirtan and the first ardas (prayers) of this year were held around12.30pm on Sunday.
“All the preparation for yatra is in place, and we are working closely with the district administration to ensure a hassle-free yatra for the devotees”, said Bindra who welcomed Panj Pyaras on the occasion and prayed for the prosperity and peace in the state and the country.
The pilgrims take a trek from Pulna, 3 km away from Govind Ghat to Hemkund Sahib and after completing 6 km steep climb, they stay overnight at Ghangria from where they again make their way for Hemkund Sahib on foot.
Situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above sea level, Hemkund Sahib has emerged as a popular centre of Sikh pilgrimage which is visited by lakhs of devotees from all over the world every summer. Hemkund is inaccessible because of snow from October to April. A 1,100-metre climb on a 6 km stone-paved path leads to Hemkund.
According to the website of the shrine, it was during the 30’s of the 20th century that the place was discovered by Sant Sohan Singh and Bhai Modam Singh. Bhai Vir Singh, Sikh savant and a leading figure of the Singh Sabha movement played an important role first in helping these two people by verifying for them the location of the place and later by providing financial support for building a gurudwara at Hemkund.
-
Delhi triple suicide: ‘Too much deadly gas…’: Alleged Vasant Vihar suicide note
'Too much deadly gas… Do not light match, candle or anything… Be careful… hazardous gas' - words of warning found on an alleged suicide note (one of three) in Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Saturday evening, where a 55-year-old woman and hManju'stwo daughters were found dead in a chilling incident. There were also three small, scented candles. Police have said further inquiries are underway. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify these details at this time.
-
Punjab: Six-year-old boy falls into 100-ft deep borewell; Army, NDRF at spot
A six-year-old child fell into a 100-feet deep borewell at a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday while playing in a field. A team of the National Disaster Relief Force and the Indian Army have arrived at the spot to bring the child out of the well. The incident took place in Khyala village of Hoshiarpur. According to reports, the child was playing in a field when a few stray dogs started chasing him.
-
Delhi woman dies falling off flyover after SUV collided with divider
A woman succumbed to 45-year-old Poonam Bhatia's injuries, while her son received severe injuries after a Scorpio vehicle in which they are travelling collided with the divider at north Delhi's Satyawati flyover on early Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Poonam Bhatia, while her son, 21-year-old Vats, is reportedly still at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. The SUV was being driven by Vats. The car was crushed in front.
-
Karnataka chief minister Bommai leaves for World Economic Forum in Davos
BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday left for Davos in Switzerland to take part in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum where he is scheduled to meet industry leaders and others to help attract investments for the southern state. Bommai on Sunday said that the state attracted the highest share of foreign direct investment in the last quarter. The state government has also scheduled its global investors meet in November.
-
Delhi engineer goes missing in forest at Duke’s Nose point near Pune, search on
A mechanical engineer from Delhi who was on a tourist visit at Duke's Nose point (Nagphani) at Lonavla near Pune has been reported missing in the forest since Friday afternoon, police said. The engineer, Irfan Shah (24) had called his brother and told him that he lost track in the forest. The Lonavla rural police and local volunteers of Shiv Durg Group are searching the jungle to trace the youth.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics