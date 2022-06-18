Housekeeping staff allegedly raped by 15-yr-old boy in 5-star hotel in Dehradun
A 24-year-old woman from West Bengal working as a housekeeping staff was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy at a five-star hotel in Dehradun on Friday morning, police said.
The accused, who hailed from Chhattisgarh, was subsequently apprehended by the police.
The incident took place at around 9.30am in the ladies’ washroom of the hotel.
When the woman had just plugged in her mobile charging in the ladies’ washroom, the accused barged into the ladies’ washroom, saying “hi” to her. He then started speaking to her despite the woman’s disinterest.
The woman, as mentioned in her complaint, questioned him for entering into the ladies’ washroom. She then told the accused that they don’t talk to visitors and guests and he should immediately leave the ladies’ washroom.
“Despite my resistance, the accused first locked the door from inside and then raped me. Though I yelled for help, nobody could hear me since the door was closed,” the complainant told the police.
The minor had been staying with the family in the hotel for the last two days and was going to check out around noon, police said. On Saturday, the minor was produced in the juvenile court and sent to a juvenile home in Haridwar.
The woman is married and has a daughter.
Mohan Singh, station house officer at Rajpur police station, said they have registered a first information report (FIR) and the probe is on.
On the survivor’s complaint, a case was registered under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajpur police station.
The woman’s medical report for confirmation of rape is awaited, Singh said.
“The safety of our guests and colleagues is of utmost importance to us. We are collaborating closely with local police on this incident,” said a spokesperson of the hotel.
