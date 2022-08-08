Illegal infra in Corbett: Vigilance department gets nod to book officer, others
- The department has got the government’s approval to register a first information report against Indian Forest Service(IFS) officer Kishan Chand and others on Saturday and may receive the formal approval letter by Monday, following which a case will be registered, vigilance director Amit Sinha said.
Officials and contractors can now be prosecuted for felling trees and constructing illegal structures in Corbett Tiger Reserve as the state vigilance department has secured the government’s permission to do so, an official said.
The case will be registered in Haldwani under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. In April, taking action against illegal constructions and felling of trees in the tiger reserve, the state government had suspended two IFS officers — JS Suhag, the then chief wildlife warden and chief executive officer (CAMPA) and Chand, the then divisional forest officer Kalagarh Tiger Reserve — while Rahul (who goes by his first name), director of the reserve, was removed from his post and attached to the office of the principal chief conservator of forests, Dehradun. The action came after principal chief conservator of forests Rajiv Bhartari was removed from post and posted as chairman of state biodiversity board in November last year.
In January, Uttarakhand high court directed the state’s chief secretary and principal secretary of forests to take action against officers found guilty in the case.
On April 17, the Uttarakhand government had served a notice to Rahul for illegal construction and felling of trees for a proposed tiger safari in reserve.
Woman, 1-year-old son crushed to death by speeding truck in Ludhiana
A 23-year-old woman and Nisha's one-year-old son lost their lives in a road accident after an speeding truck hit the e-rickshaw that they were travelling on near Transport Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The victims, Nisha, 23, of EWS Colony, Chandigarh road and her one-year-old son Sahib, were on their way to the doctor. The e-rickshaw driver escaped unhurt. The woman's sister, Meenu, who was accompanying the duo then informed Nisha's husband Sumit as well as the police.
Open Source Chandigarh community inaugurated at Chitkara University
An Open Source Chandigarh community was inaugurated at Chitkara University's Punjab campus for the youth of tricity region to create a rich demography of open-source practitioners. GitHub India, Apache Community Initiatives, Docker Inc and OpsTree are the community partners of the open-source Chandigarh community and they will be conducting various workshops for students of Chitkara University.
New surveillance system to come up at Ghazipur dumpsite to reduce and control landfill fires
New Delhi: To reduce fires at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi and for their early detection, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to install a new surveillance system by placing additional CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations and methane generation hot spots where fires break out frequently. There are currently 17 cameras over 70 acres of the landfill, and the municipality intends to install another 20 CCTV cameras at critical areas at the garbage dump.
Spice of life | Break monotony to beat the blues
Working women often suffer from blues. At the end of the day, many of us feel that the day has not been as productive as they would have liked it to be. On entering the workplace, one does their best to stay focused, but the unbridled mind, often goes astray. At times, the work environment is off-putting, one does not like going to the workplace, but drags oneself there.
Withdraw Electricity Amendment Bill: Sukhbir Badal to PM
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, to allow consultation with all stakeholders, including the states, farmers and farmer unions. “However, the amendment bill is being brought in the Parliament tomorrow without discussions with stakeholders,” wrote Sukhbir, adding the states were concerned that their rights will be trampled on if the Amendment Bill were to be enacted in its current form.
