India's first forest healing centre open in Kalika, near Ranikhet
The country's first forest healing centre based on the concept of making people healthy by bringing them into direct contact with nature was opened to the public on Sunday at Kalika near Ranikhet, an official said.
Signboards on either side of its slopey entrance advise visitors to hug trees, walk barefoot on the grass, lie on their back and gaze at the swaying trees or the ever changing sky above to soothe their senses.
Cute little wooden structures called tree platforms have been built for the purpose of providing visitors a perfectly natural ambience to meditate.
Drawing inspiration from the Japanese technique of forest bathing (shinrin - yoku), the healing centre has been developed by the research wing of Uttarakhand Forest Department after a detailed study of the revitalising impact of forests on human health, Chief Conservator of Forest Sanjiv Chaturvedi said.
Spread over an area of around 13 acres, the centre was inaugurated by noted environmentalist from Ranikhet Joginder Bisht.
Also read: Elephant dies of ‘thirst’ in Haldwani range
The visitors can indulge in several activities at the centre including forest walking, tree hugging, forest meditation and sky gazing.
It has been found that because of typical molecular vibration patterns of trees, tree hugging has a very beneficial impact on increasing the level of feel good hormones in the body like oxytocin, serotonin and dopamine, Chaturvedi said.
The healing centre has been established in a pine dominated forest as it has been found in various studies that conifers like pine trees emit certain oil compounds to safeguard themselves from various microbes & pathogens, which are called phytoncides, he said.
It has been found in various researches that these compounds help to multiply natural killer cells in our blood, which help in fighting infections and cancerous growth and enhance overall immunity, he said.
It has also been found in various researches that these compounds have a very positive impact on decreasing level of stress hormones and have a relaxing effect, he said.
The forest healing centre maintains a register in which visitors can share their experiences.
The signboards also advise visitors to leave behind phones, cameras or any other distractions to feel the sensations a direct contact with nature sends to the brain, Chaturvedi said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand BJP core group meeting fuels speculation about major change in govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Man trampled to death by elephant on Neelkanth stretch
- Last month on February 22 in a similar incident, an elephant had mowed down a person at Phoolchatti road near Neelkanth shrine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand Congress alleges corruption, mismanagement in Mahakumbh
- Congress MLA Pritam objected to the curtailing of Haridwar Maha Kumbh to one month on the pretext of Coronavirus pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP postpones Dhankar’s meeting in Yamunanagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Impractical: Cong, experts on Gairsain as U'khand's new administrative division
- The declaration was made by the CM in his budgetary speech on March 4 under which the new division would comprise four districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli tragedy: Month later, rescue continues; experts say 'no lessons learnt'
- Several studies in the past month have said that the tragedy was because of man-made reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP holds emergency meeting amid speculation of leadership change in Uttarakhand
- It was speculated that several ministers were not consulted before declaring Gairsain as the third administrative division of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli floods: Rise in overall temp in 40 years could have led to rock collapse
- The report by Kathmandu-based ICIMOD, which was released on Friday, found that a crack had formed prior to the incident at the site where the rock detachment led to a rockslide from the Raunti peak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U'khand govt to provide maintenance to non-earning women in family disputes: CM
- The CM said, "There have been incidents of family disputes between couples that go to court during which women face issues with maintenance."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM presents ₹57,400 cr budget for FY22 with health, infra in focus
- The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, Uttarakhand CM said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Relative rapes minor in Mussoorie, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man-eater leopard that killed 2 women shot dead in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
- Chief wildlife warden can declare any wild animal as a threat to human life and as such fit to be destroyed under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhadas, seers oppose Uttarakhand govt’s fresh Mahakumbh SoP on Covid-19
- The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad has termed the restrictions as 'stern measures'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'For green bonus compensation, Uttarakhand should request UNEP': Niti Aayog VC
- Uttarakhand government has been seeking Green Bonus as compensation for the conservation of its forests by not expanding the industrial development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not joining BJP': U'khand leader says she'll file case against rumour-mongers
- Indira Hridayesh, Uttarakhand leader of opposition, rubbished the rumours and said that she is in a very important position in Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox