Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Man stabs three female members of family in a fit of rage in Uttarakhand: Police

Man stabs three female members of family in a fit of rage in Uttarakhand: Police

ByHT Correspondent
May 12, 2023 01:37 PM IST

According to police, the accused entered into a heated exchange with some of the family members and in a fit of rage murdered them

A man allegedly killed three female members of his family in a fit of rage in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Friday morning, a police official said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot along with his wife. (Getty file image)
After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot along with his wife. (Getty file image)

The incident took place in Bursham village near Gangolihat block which is around 60km from Pithoragarh district at about 5am, the official said.

Also Read: Gym trainer goes berserk, stabs parents, aims in-laws

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot along with his wife.

According to police, the accused entered into a heated exchange with some of the family members.

In a fit of rage, he took out a sharp edged weapon and murdered his aunt, cousin and another cousin’s wife.

Mahesh Chandra Joshi, circle officer (CO) of police, Pithoragarh said, “A man killed three women relatives on Friday morning in Gangolihat area of the district in the morning on Friday and fled from the spot.”

“We have deployed police teams on all routes to nab the accused”, the CO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pithoragarh district rage
pithoragarh district rage
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out