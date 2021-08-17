Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Mother-daughter duo murdered near their house in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur
Two women were murdered in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on road. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Two women were murdered in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on road. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
dehradun news

Mother-daughter duo murdered near their house in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur

Uttarakhand Police said the mother-daughter duo was attacked by sharp-edged weapons by three men near their house.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 03:34 PM IST

A mother and her daughter were murdered near their house in Jaspur area of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district by unidentified assailants on Tuesday morning using sharp-edged weapons, police said.

“Some family dispute is said to be behind the incident and it is a matter of investigation. Police are waiting for a complaint to be registered in the matter,” said Pramod Kumar, additional superintendent of police, Kashipur, US Nagar.

Kumar said they rushed to the spot after learning that two bodies were lying on Badiyowala road at Bhogpur village, 6 km from Jaspur police station. They were later identified as Jeet Kaur, 70 and Parmjeet Kaur, 35 of Bhogpur village. According to police, they were attacked by sharp-edged weapons by three men. Paramjeet’s eight-year-old daughter, who was also accompanying them, ran back to her house and informed family members about the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.