Pahalgam terror attack: Kashmiris threatened in Dehradun; police assures action

An organisation named Hindu Raksha Dal has issued a threat to Kashmiris from the minority community asking them to “leave Uttarakhand else they will teach a lesson”. SSP Ajai Singh said they will take action against people who try to take law into their hands. (PTI photo)

The development comes two days after terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Lalit Sharma, state chief of the organisation, said, “The incident that took place in Pahalgam has deeply hurt us... We have declared that starting tomorrow, if we find any Kashmiri from the minority community in Dehradun, we will ‘deal’ with them accordingly. From 10am, Hindu Raksha Dal teams will step out from their homes, and if we find any Kashmiri anywhere, we will teach them a lesson.”

Reacting to the development, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh said they will take action against people who try to take law into their hands.

“We are on alert mode (after the Pahalgam attack). A monitoring is also being done on social media. So far, we have around 25 objectionable social media posts removed and have counseled people responsible for them. If any person deliberately posts objectionable content on social media with the intent to incite religious unrest or disturb communal harmony, they will be served a notice and legal action will be taken against them as per the law,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Nasir Khuehami of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, has urged Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to intervene and ensure safety.

“Hindu outfit Hindu Raksha Dal has once again openly issued threats to identify and physically assault Kashmiri students from the minority community in Uttarakhand. They’ve set a chilling ultimatum asking them to vacate the state by 10am today”, he said.

Mohsin Abbas, admission coordinator at Doon Group of Colleges Dehradun said, “Even though the situation is normal for now, five students from a college left Dehradun last evening after the threat video went viral on social media.”

“They have taken a flight to Delhi from where they will fly to Kashmir”, he said.