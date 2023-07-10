Uttarakhand: Several rivers flowing closer to danger mark; over 170 roads closed

Several rivers in Uttarakhand are flowing closer to the danger mark as threats of floods loom large over low-lying areas amid heavy rainfall and an orange alert for the next few days. The road near Kaddukhal on Dhanaulti Chamba road in Tehri district has got blocked due to landslide. (HT Photo)

In Haridwar, the Ganga was flowing at 291.98m on Monday, closer to the danger mark of 294m. According to the data from Central Water Commission, water levels are constantly rising in the Ganga.

Ban Ganga river in Haridwar has already crossed the danger mark of 231m and is currently flowing at 231.24m. Solani river in Haridwar near Roorkee also crossed the danger mark of 231m, and is currently flowing at 231.25m. Officials in Haridwar have been directed to stay alert and watch the water level and ensure people are relocated to safe areas in case it rises further.

In Rishikesh, Ganga was flowing at 338.32m, closer to the danger level of 339.5m.

In Srinagar (Pauri Garhwal), the Alaknanda was flowing at 533.52m, while the danger mark is 536 m. Meanwhile, Gauri Ganga in Pithoragarh and Kosi in Nainital have already crossed the warning level and nearing the danger level.

Schools in several districts, including Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar, are closed on Monday, while schools in Almora will remain shut till July 12.

According to the latest data by the PWD, 171 roads, including 16 state highways, are closed across the state due to rain. In the last 24 hours, most districts have received above-normal rainfall.

Haridwar received 60.7mm rainfall against the normal of 108 mm, while Dehradun received 62.2mm rainfall against the normal of 19.4mm.

IMD Dehradun has issued an orange alert till July 12 and yellow alert for the two subsequent days.

The monsoon fury has also affected the ongoing Char Dham yatra, as roads are blocked due to landslides at different locations. However, authorities are clearing yatra roads on a war-footing.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday urged pilgrims to keep in mind the weather conditions before proceeding on the yatra. He also issued instructions to all state officials to be on alert to deal with any untoward situation.

On Sunday evening, a 45-year-old policeman CS Tomar was killed in a rock-fall incident on the Yamunotri highway in Uttarkashi district while he was on traffic duty.

Elsewhere, an elderly couple died in Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar after their house collapsed in the wee hours of Sunday.

