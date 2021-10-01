Robber held a day after shooting and killing Haryana cop

An alleged robber accused of killing a Haryana policeman on Thursday night in Haridwar was arrested on Friday. The policeman was part of a nine-member Haryana Police team that arrived in Haridwar on Thursday night after tracing four men, who allegedly committed a robbery in Faridabad, to a parking area in the city.

The team arrested the three accused even as one of them, Anshu, fired on policeman Sandeep Kumar. Anshu fled from the scene while Kumar succumbed to his bullet injury.

Senior police superintendent (Haridwar) Yogendra Singh Rawat said they immediately sealed all the inter-district and interstate borders and deployed checking squads. One of the patrolling teams spotted Anshu, who had also sustained bullet injury on his hand, and arrested him before admitting him to a hospital.

“Anshu was referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Rishikesh). A case has been lodged...” He added now all the four alleged robbers have been arrested. Rawat said a car, ₹12,000, and six cartridges have been recovered from them.