Roorkee: Five arrested for alleged gang rape of woman and her minor daughter
The Haridwar police on Friday arrested five persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 35-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter in a moving car in Roorkee.
Circle officer (Roorkee) Vivek Kumar said they have arrested five people, including the main perpetrator of the crime.
The police was under pressure to crack the case, with National Commission for Women (Roorkee) reprimanding them and their inability to arrest the culprits.
The opposition Congress also questioned the police and administration for their failure to nab them.
Apart from releasing a CCTV grab of one the suspects, police had announced a ₹10,000 cash reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.
Last week late on Friday night, the mother and her daughter were allegedly raped after they sought lift in a car.
The police filed a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act against unknown people.
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
Woman crushed under bus in Muktsar
A 42-year-old woman was crushed to death and Sukhdeep Kaur of Dhurkot village in Faridkot's son, 20, critically injured as their motorcycle collided with a private bus at Samalsar village in Moga district on Thursday. Police have booked the bus driver, Harjinder Singh of Badian Kalan village in Muktsar, for causing death by negligence. Her son, Jashanpreet Singh was later shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.
BJP reaches out to former ally SAD for support in Presidential elections
Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday reached out to Shiromani Akali Dal, its former ally, to seek support for the upcoming Presidential polls scheduled on July 18. BJP national president JP Nadda is said to have spoken to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who, according to sources, replied that the party will take a call on the matter after consulting the senior leadership.
Hoax bomb call creates scare at Amritsar airport, Singapore-bound flight delayed by 3 hours
The Amritsar-Singapore flight was delayed for around three hours on Thursday as panic gripped the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force and airport authority officials swung into action. The passengers were told to deboard while their luggage was thoroughly checked. The officials, however, could not find anything. “It was a hoax call,” said airport director VK Seth.
