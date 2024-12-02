Menu Explore
Tension grips Haridwar village after man’s blood found on shivling

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2024 05:05 PM IST

An FIR was registered under section 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with an intent to insult the religion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Tension gripped a village in Haridwar’s Roorkee after blood was found on a ‘shivling’ at a temple on Sunday afternoon in Jaurasi village under Roorkee police station limits.

The temple in Haridwar where the controversy broke out. (Sourced photo)
The temple in Haridwar where the controversy broke out. (Sourced photo)

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Iliyas Qureshi, a resident of the same village, was arrested following a police complaint.

An FIR was registered at Roorkee police station against Qureshi under section 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with an intent to insult the religion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Adequate police force was deployed to maintain law and order in the Muslim majority village.

Complainant Ankit Saini, a resident of the same village and member of the gram sabha, said, “At 3.30 pm on December 1, Iliyas Qureshi deliberately put blood on the shivling installed in the Mahadev temple and desecrated the shivling, due to which the religious sentiments of the Hindu community were hurt and an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere in the village. He (Iliyas) was caught in the act by villagers Ashish Saini, Sumit, Vishal, Daulat. He (Iliyas) himself admitted to committing the act. Legal action should be taken against him.”

“We arrested the accused after registering an FIR on the complaint given by a gram sabha member. In the interrogation, the accused said that he goes to Hindu temples, but his action appears to be suspicious. It appeared the blood was put on the Shivling deliberately. However, our investigation into the matter is underway,” Roorkee police station in charge Narendra Singh Bisht said.

“A meeting of the two communities was held at the village and they decided that the accused should face action for his acts,” he said.

Earlier in July this year, the Haridwar district police had issued general instructions to vendors, eateries, dhaba, restaurants and hotel owners to display the proprietor’s name at their outlets or establishments, triggering a controversy.

The police maintained that as millions arrive for the annual Kanwar Yatra, such instructions were issued to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

