‘Thank you but…’, Uttarakhand doc who quit over ‘harassment’ on Dhami’s probe order
Dehradun: A day after Dr Nidhi Uniyal, associate professor with the Government Doon Medical College, resigned alleging a “high-handed” behaviour of health secretary Pankaj Pandey, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered a probe into the matter and directed officials to cancel her transfer to Almora. Dhami directed chief secretary SS Sandhu to initiate a high-level inquiry into the matter. The chief secretary has directed additional chief secretary Manisha Pawar to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the case and submit her report.
Dr Uniyal said she was thankful that the chief minister has intervened in the matter and ordered an inquiry, but the real question is about the atmosphere at work in which it is difficult to work.
Dr Uniyal sent a resignation letter alleging that while compromising her duty at her hospital’s OPD, she went to health secretary Pankaj Pandey’s house under instructions for a medical checkup of his wife on Thursday. The doctor said she was humiliated by the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer’s wife and when she responded, she was punished by a transfer to the medical college, Almora.
In her resignation letter - “Resignation in protest of high handed behaviour of secretary health” - Dr Uniyal stated that on March 31, she received a transfer order from Doon medical college to Government medical college Almora with immediate effect.
The letter, detailing the sequence of events, stated, “I am currently working as an associate professor in Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun. I was asked to attend the ailing wife of Pankaj Pandey, secretary health at her residence. With due regards to the health secretary, I visited his residence with two of my hospital staff, leaving my running OPD and kept waiting number of patients in the hospital.”
The letter stated, “I visited her residence and examined her duly and as BP (Blood Pressure) instrument was left in the car, arrival of BP instrument was delayed, wife of Pandey resorted to usage of unpleasantry words, demeaning to my profession and conduct. To which I objected, felt bad and came back. Upon my return, I was asked to tender an apology to Pandey’s wife. As I am not at fault, I refused to tender an apology. This is kind of toxic and I am a qualified trained doctor from India’s premier medical colleges. Given this harassment at the behest of secretary health, I hereby resign from my post of associate professor with a plea that an action must be initiated against the secretary.”
Behbal Kalan firing: Victim’s kin to block Bathinda-Amritsar highway on April 6
Peeved at the tardy pace of investigation and court proceedings in connection with the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident in which two Sikh protesters were killed, family members of one of the victims on Friday announced to block the National Highway 54 (Bathinda-Amritsar highway) for an indefinite period from April 6. Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan, whose protest sit-in for justice entered the 107th day on Friday gave a call to all Panthic organisations to participate in the sit-in protest on April 6.
3 held for preparing fake loan documents for army personnel
The district police have arrested three persons, including an official of a private bank, for allegedly preparing fake documents for army personnel to secure loan. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aaswant Dhaliwal said on Friday that the stamps of up to the rank of a lieutenant colonel, fake identity cards and certificates of army authorities were recovered from the accused, Surinder Pal Singh, Jaivir Singh and kingpin Gurpreet Singh.
Rhino census in Dudhwa to start soon
Amid ongoing estimation of tiger, elephant and ungulate (hoofed animal) population, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has now geared up to start the count of one-horned rhinos in the protected area. According to the last count, held over a couple of years back, Dudhwa has 42 one-horned rhinos. Among these, 38 rhinos are populated in rhino rehabilitation area Phase 1 at Kakarha Tal in Sonaripur range and four in RRA 2 in Belrayan range.
BKU holds protest against police action on farmers
The (Ekta Ugrahan) on Friday staged a protest near Muktsar district administrative complex against the alleged use of force by the police on protesting farmers on March 28. Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan pressed for compensation for cotton crop damaged due to pink bollworm attack and action against the Muktsar deputy commissioner for ordering an alleged lathi-charge on farmers at Lambi village in Muktsar.
Punjab government misleading people of Chandigarh: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab and will remain so. The chief minister said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganisation Act passed in 1966. There is a provision in this Act that 60% of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will be from Punjab and 40% from Haryana.
