Uttarakhand: 3 people killed in road accident in Pauri, fourth passenger missing

Three people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a 500m deep gorge in Gumkhal area of Pauri district on Tuesday night. State Disaster Response Force teams were pressed into the rescue operations from Satpuli and Srinagar posts, officials said, SDRF team retrieving bodies of those who were killed in the accident. (HT Photo)

SDRF media in-charge Lalita Negi said that according to locals present at the spot, there were four people in the vehicle who were headed for home from Gumkhal market area.

“The SDRF personnel made their way to the vehicle by wading through difficult terrain while descending into the deep gorge. The SDRF teams recovered three bodies with the help of a rope and stretcher and handed them over to the district police,” she said.

Negi said a search is on for the missing fourth passenger. “It is likely he has fallen deeper into the gorge.”

Since June 15, around 50 people have been killed and more than 150 people have been injured in road accidents across the state.