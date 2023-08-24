Bee, wasp attack victims to be compensated by Uttarakhand govt

Victims of bee and wasp attacks including the next of kin of those who are killed in such attacks will now be compensated, the Uttarakhand cabinet announced on Thursday as it updated rules governing relief packages offered to victims of human-animal conflict in the state. (Representative photo)

The two insects were added to a list of animals under the “Man-Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Fund Rules, 2023”, which superseded the decade-old “Man-Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Fund Rules, 2012”.

The rules say that in case of loss of life and property due to human-animal conflict, appropriate ex-gratia amount can be given to the affected people and their kin at latest market rates.

The new rules specify that those injured or killed in bee and wasp attacks will also be provided compensation from now on.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday.

The state’s current wild animals’ list includes tigers, leopards, snow leopards, elephants, Asiatic black bears, Himalayan brown bears, sloth bears, wild boars, hyenas, crocodiles and alligators, chitals, cockerels, sambars, nilgai, monkeys, langurs and snakes: This means victims of attacks by any of these animals are entitled to compensation.

The 18th meeting of the State Wildlife Board had recommended the inclusion of bee and wasp attacks in the list of wildlife attacks that should be compensated, chief secretary SS Sandhu said after the cabinet meeting.

Sandhu did not specify how much compensation would be given for the attacks.

In 2022, Kerala government had similarly announced that victims of bee, wasp or hornet attacks would be compensated under relevant laws of the state.

Bee attacks are not rare in India.

Earlier this month, a man was killed and four others were injured when a swarm of honey bees attacked them in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. The victims were part of a funeral procession.

