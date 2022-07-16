Uttarakhand CM Dhami plants trees to mark beginning of Harela festival

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a tree plantation programme at Maharana Pratap Sports college here to mark the beginning of Harela festival.

Celebrated in Uttarakhand in the month of Shravan, Harela is a unique festival that links environment conservation to culture, he said.

The tree plantation campaign would be conducted in the state for a month as part of Harela celebrations this year, Dhami said.

The chief minister said 15 lakh trees will be planted during the festival of which 50 per cent will be fruit bearing.

Relentless efforts are needed for the conservation of environment, he said.

The theme for Harela celebrations this year is revival of water resources, rivers, rivulets and streams in every district, Dhami said, adding that there must always be a balance between development and environment conservation.

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the coming generations get a pure environment," Dhami said.