Uttarakhand CM Dhami plants trees to mark beginning of Harela festival
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a tree plantation programme at Maharana Pratap Sports college here to mark the beginning of Harela festival.
Celebrated in Uttarakhand in the month of Shravan, Harela is a unique festival that links environment conservation to culture, he said.
The tree plantation campaign would be conducted in the state for a month as part of Harela celebrations this year, Dhami said.
The chief minister said 15 lakh trees will be planted during the festival of which 50 per cent will be fruit bearing.
Relentless efforts are needed for the conservation of environment, he said.
The theme for Harela celebrations this year is revival of water resources, rivers, rivulets and streams in every district, Dhami said, adding that there must always be a balance between development and environment conservation.
"It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the coming generations get a pure environment," Dhami said.
-
Students forced to walk 3kms amid heavy traffic jam on Kalyan-Murbad NH
School students and parents were forced to walk for three kilometers due to a major traffic disruption on the pothole-filled road between the Mharal-Kalyan stretch of the Kalyan-Murbad-Ahmednagar national highway during the peak hours on Saturday morning. The continuous downpour in the area has led to several deadly potholes on the stretch leading to around 3- 4-hour long traffic jam. School buses, private cars, heavy trucks, two wheelers and autorickshaws were stuck on the stretch.
-
Heavy rain in parts of Delhi-NCR brings respite, causes traffic jams | Videos
Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, bringing much-needed respite to denizens from the oppressive humidity and heat. Here are the top points on Delhi rain: The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, with generally cloudy sky and light rains during the day, the IMD said.
-
Bengaluru among metros with cheapest petrol price. Check rates here
Oil marketing companies in Bengaluru stayed the city's petrol prices at Rs 101.94 per litre on Saturday, which was on the cheaper side when compared to other metros in the country, whereas diesel was the cheapest. Petrol prices were soaring from April 7 to May 21 in Bengaluru at Rs 111.09 per litre, after which it came down to Rs 101.94 per litre. Kolkata's petrol price was Rs 106.03, while diesel price was Rs 92.76.
-
Karnataka: JD(S) passes unanimous resolution to support Droupadi Murmu
The JD(S) on Friday formally announced its support to NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, in the election to be held on July 18. The JD(S) LP Deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur said the unanimous decision was arrived at the JD(S) legislature party meeting held in Vidhana Soudha. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said party supremo H D Deve Gowda had stressed on the importance of women empowerment when he was the PM of the country.
-
4 minors held for shooting at man in Delhi
Four minors were held for allegedly shooting at a 36-year-old man in North West Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Friday evening, police said. The injured, identified as a resident of Jahangirpuri's H Block, Javed, was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later to a higher centre, said deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani. Police said that a call was received at the control room at 5.15pm regarding a gunshot injury to a man.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics