Uttarakhand extends Covid restrictions till Jan 31. Details here

The Uttarakhand government has extended the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till January 31. According to an official order, all educational Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to class 12 will remain closed and students will have to attend online classes.

Night curfew across the state will be in place every day from 10pm till 6am. Shops are allowed to open from 6am till 10pm, the order further said.

“Gymnasiums, shopping malls, cinema halls, spas, salons, theatres, auditoriums etc can open with 50% of their capacity in adherence with Covid-19 protocol,” the official order said.

Restaurants, hotels, dhabas and other eateries can allow dine-in services with 50% capacity and takeaways and home delivery will continue, it added.

Only 50 people will be allowed to take part in marriages and funerals.

All swimming pools and water parks in Uttarakhand will remain closed till January 31. However, stadiums, playgrounds and other such establishments can remain open with 50% capacity, the order also said.

As elections are nearing in Uttarakhand, the state government has banned physical rallies and demonstrations till the end of January as per the Election Commission order, to prevent overcrowding which might lead to a huge surge in infections.

The fresh Covid-19 restrictions come at a time when the hill state is recording a high number of infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Till now, Uttarakhand has recorded 400,401 cases including 31,310 active cases, 361,611 recoveries and 7,480 deaths.

Authorities have administered a total of 15,379,135 vaccines to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, more than eight million have received the first dose and 6,843,212 have received the second dose as well. Nearly 376,000 children between the ages of 15-18 have been inoculated and the precautionary dose has been administered to 142,380 beneficiaries which include health and frontline workers, people with comorbidities (suffering from many diseases) and those above the age of 60.

