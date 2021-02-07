IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand flood: Raini villagers had raised alarm before HC around 2 years ago
Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flood: Raini villagers had raised alarm before HC around 2 years ago

  • The entire hydel project, just a few meters from their homes, was washed away in the sudden flash flood triggered by a glacial lake burst.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:28 PM IST

Nearly two years ago, residents of Raini villagers told Uttarkhand High Court that the construction of the Rishi Ganga hydel project could cause huge damage to them. On Sunday, their worst fears came true.

The entire hydel project, just a few meters from their homes, was washed away in the sudden flash flood triggered by a glacial lake burst. The incident claimed about seven lives while another 170 are feared missing.

The huge pile of muck which was not disposed upstream of the project, as per environmental norms, came gushing down with water creating havoc in the region. “The only bridge connecting the village separated by the river has also been washed away,” said Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Four other bridges in the area are also gone.

In the summer of 2019, the villagers had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Uttarakhand High Court which directed the state government to check what was going on in Raini village of Chamoli concerning the construction of the hydel project.

Also read: Night ops to continue in Uttarakhand, says ITBP; alert in UP

The High Court had directed the district magistrate of Chamoli and member secretary state pollution control board to constitute a joint team to inspect the Rishi Ganga Hydroelectric Project site in the district concerning the allegations levelled in the PIL and the impact on the environment and the locals due to the blasting and the stone crushing activity. The court had also stayed the blasting in the project area till further orders.

The project site in Raini village area falls under Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, just a few kilometres from Nanda Devi National Park. The protagonist of the Chipko movement, legendary Gaura Devi hails from Raini village and it was in this area where she had started the Chipko movement in March 1973.

The PIL was filed by one Kundan Singh on behalf of the scheduled tribe villagers from the village. The PIL alleged that stone crushing and blasting activities in the terrain there caused wild animals to flee and enter Raini village.

The Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project (RGHEP) is a run-of-river hydroelectric project proposed for the development on the Rishiganga river, a tributary of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district. The project site is located close to the Raini village, approximately 27 kilometres from Joshimath.

River Alaknanda and its tributaries, which flow through Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pauri Garhwal districts, have been dammed at many points. Some of the main hydel power projects (HEP) on Alaknanda and its tributaries include Rishiganga HEP, Vishnuprayag HEP (400 MW) near Joshimath, Peepal Koti HEP (444 MW) near Peepal Koti, Srinagar HEP (330 MW) and Tapovan Vishnuprayag HEP (520 MW).

Several environmentalists, such as Bharat Jhunjunwala and Ravi Chopra of People’s Science Institute, had objected to back-to-back dams in Uttarakhand saying it was killing river Ganga and the local ecology. “Anyone can come and blast the hills here for building a hydel project in name of development. Nobody cares for ecology and impact of its devastation on the locals,” Chopra said, adding that several Supreme Court orders have highlighted the devastation being caused. “Today’s incident is just another example of what we have done to our hill ecology,” he said.


Abhijay Negi, counsel of Raini village, said the project proponents of Rishi Ganga project since 2005 started practising environmentally hazardous activities such as stone crushing on the river bed and undertook blasting in the terrain there that forced wild animals to flee from the adjoining Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve and enter Raini village.

In 2019, he said, the matter of muck removal near Raini village also came up in the hearing. “The deputy advocate general appearing for the state requested that the matter be taken up on August 1, 2019, to enable him to ascertain whether any action has been initiated against the respondent no.6 (Rishiganga Power project) for their failure to clear the muck stored near the barrage and powerhouse,” the July 2019 order stated.

Negi said that villagers of Raini village had raised an alarm much in advance, warning that things were not fine in their area. Even the court issued two orders, but nothing much was done by the government. “I got a call from my petitioner in Raini village telling me that what we had been worried has finally come true and Nature has replied to the apathy of the government,” he said.

Officials said it was too early to estimate the damage caused to hydel projects at Raini village and Tapovan where the NTPC is building 530 MW project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chamoli
app
Close
Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.(PTI)
Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun, Haldwani
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood-hit areas after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood-hit areas after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI)
dehradun news

'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Rawat said he conducted an aerial survey of the area and later visited Raini village by road to take stock of the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
dehradun news

Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation

ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:29 PM IST
The water flow in the Alaknanda River has become normal past Nandprayag and the water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but the flow is decreasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood hit areas, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. (PTI Photo)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood hit areas, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. (PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide 4 lakh financial assistance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flash flood after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday(PTI Photo)
Flash flood after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday(PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Chamoli glacial burst: Army, NDRF, ITBP begin rescue operations on a war-footing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • Indian Army officials are also performing aerial reconnaissance over the Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MOU was signed by Samarendra Kumar, director NCSM, and managing director UCOST Rajendra Dobhal in the presence Uttarakhand chief minister. (HT Photo)
The MOU was signed by Samarendra Kumar, director NCSM, and managing director UCOST Rajendra Dobhal in the presence Uttarakhand chief minister. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on 173 cr science city project in Dehradun

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • The Centre will provide 88 crore while the state government will contribute 85 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A local activist said people of the area have been demanding appropriate action to get rid of stray cattle. (Representational image/HT)
A local activist said people of the area have been demanding appropriate action to get rid of stray cattle. (Representational image/HT)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:25 PM IST
The police said some shepherds spotted the cattle stuck in a ditch of Kalapani Gadhera in Kapkot area of Bageshwar district
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP Ashok Kumar addressing the media on Tuesday at police headquarters in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
DGP Ashok Kumar addressing the media on Tuesday at police headquarters in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand police has revealed that the history of a person's social media posts will now have a bearing on the police clearance required for obtaining a passport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar. (HT Photo)
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Amid Covid-19, Uttarakhand mulling to notify Mahakumbh dates from April 10-27

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • If approved, the Mahakumbh Mela would be officially organised for only 18 days against the present proposed period of about two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(HT PHOTO)
Image for representation.(HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin

By HT Correspondent, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Senior Cong leaders push for Harish Rawat's name for CM, infighting intensifies

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:51 PM IST
  • Rawat, a few weeks ago, asked the central Congress leadership to declare the CM face for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik addressing media on the cabinet meeting in Dehradun on Saturday. HT Photo(HT Photo)
Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik addressing media on the cabinet meeting in Dehradun on Saturday. HT Photo(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand increases MGNREGA work to 150 days from 100, bans single-use plastic

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • The Uttarakhand cabinet also approved a complete ban on single-use plastics in the state with fines ranging from 100 to 2 lakh for violating the ban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh had experienced low blood pressure and complained of blurry vision after vaccination. (HT Photo/Representational)
The woman admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh had experienced low blood pressure and complained of blurry vision after vaccination. (HT Photo/Representational)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand reported 80 adverse events post Covid vaccination, most are minor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • Mmaximum 21 adverse events have been reported from Pauri Garhwal district, according to the state health department’s records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deshraj Karnwal, BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Jhabreda constituency of Haridwar.
Deshraj Karnwal, BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Jhabreda constituency of Haridwar.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand BJP MLA faces ire for likening farmers' demands to 'eagle's urine'

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • 'The government is asking them about their demands but they are like we want eagle's urine, which is a non-existent thing," the MLA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand registers marginal increase in Covid-19 vaccination percentage

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • While vaccination of beneficiaries was 59 per cent on January 21, it was recorded at 65 per cent on January 28.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP