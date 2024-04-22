 Uttarakhand: Four people killed in road accident in Pithoragarh - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Uttarakhand: Four people killed in road accident in Pithoragarh

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2024 01:25 PM IST

The dancers were returning to their village in Chamali after a wedding in Pithoragarh when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 3am

Four people were killed, and four others sustained injuries after their vehicle plunged into a gorge in Chandak area of Pithorgarh district on Monday. The injured people have been admitted to a government district hospital and are recovering.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The deceased included the driver of the vehicle and three Chholiya dancers (a folk art form), the police said.

“We received information at around 5.30am. The police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation. Four persons lost their lives, and four others were injured in the accident,” Pithoragarh circle officer (CO) Parvez Ali said.

He said a wedding ceremony took place in Pithoragarh on Sunday evening. After the wedding ceremony,

The dancers were returning to their village in Chamali after a wedding in Pithoragarh on Sunday evening when the driver, Ajay Ram (31), lost control of the vehicle around 3 am and it fell into a 200-metre gorge near Andali village in Aincholi area of Pithoragarh.

The other deceased have been identified as Kailash Ram (42), Angad Ram (30) and Pawan Kumar (37), all residents of Dungari rawal village of Pithoragarh.

“The injured have been admitted to the government hospital to provide medical facilities. The deceased’s bodies will be handed over to their relatives after postmortem,” the CO said.

Uttarakhand: Four people killed in road accident in Pithoragarh
Story Saved
Monday, April 22, 2024
