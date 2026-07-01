Uttarakhand gears up for monsoon mock drill across 13 districts on July 2: Govt

Uttarakhand is set to conduct a disaster management mock drill at 66 locations across all 13 districts on Thursday to strengthen preparedness ahead of the monsoon season, officials said on Wednesday. The state has completed preparations for what the government describes as one of the biggest-ever disaster management mock drills. The state has completed preparations for what the government describes as one of the biggest-ever disaster management mock drills. (Representative Photo (Reuters))

Officials said the statewide exercise is being organised on the directions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is also scheduled to inspect the mock drill and an exhibition of modern disaster response equipment during the event.

According to officials, the mock drill will be conducted at 66 locations across the state, with nearly 95% of the sites being included for the first time to widen the preparedness network and test response capabilities in newer areas.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the exercise aims to strengthen coordination among line departments, ensure optimal utilisation of equipment and resources during disasters and improve the efficiency of relief and rescue operations during real emergencies.

“The objective of the mock drill is not merely to conduct a rehearsal but to test the preparedness of departments, assess the availability of resources, strengthen quick decision-making and improve coordinated response systems,” Suman said.

He said timely preparedness remains the cornerstone of effective disaster management and that periodic testing of systems could significantly reduce the loss of life and property during disasters.

The exercise will also help identify operational gaps and challenges so that corrective measures could be taken before an actual emergency, he added.

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Suman said that disaster management is a multi-departmental responsibility requiring close coordination among all departments, response agencies and district administrations.

A comprehensive table-top exercise was conducted at the State Emergency Operations Centre of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Tuesday to review the final phase of preparations.

During the exercise, officials assessed disaster response mechanisms, inter-departmental coordination, availability of resources and action plans for relief and rescue operations across all districts.

During table-top exercise, officials reviewed the preparedness of various line departments and simulated responses to scenarios involving heavy rainfall, floods, landslides, waterlogging and human-wildlife conflict.

Discussions also covered the deployment of rescue resources, including divers, water police personnel, JCB machines, boats and rafts, besides arrangements for relief camps for rescued people.

DIG and additional chief executive officer (Implementation), USDMA, Rajkumar Negi briefed officials from all districts about the operational arrangements and preparedness required for the state-level mock drill.

An exhibition of modern disaster response equipment organised by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Department also drew attention during the exercise. Nodal officers from different departments inspected the equipment and received demonstrations on its use during emergency situations.

Officials said specialised CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) response equipment displayed by the NDRF was among the major attractions.

All SDRF officers and personnel have downloaded the USDMA’s ‘Sachet’ and ‘Bhudev’ mobile applications as part of a statewide awareness campaign, enabling the force to achieve 100% compliance with the department’s app download target, officials said.