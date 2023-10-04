News / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand govt-JSW Neo Energy sign 15,000 crore MoU for two 1500 MW pump storages in Almora

ByHT News Desk
Oct 04, 2023 10:10 PM IST

The Uttarakhand government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth 15,000 crore with JSW Neo Energy Limited during the roadshow of Global Investor Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Under the MoU signed in the presence of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, two pumped storages of 1500 MW will be developed in Almora.

Dhami expected cooperation in the field of pump storage plant, cement, sports, training center, drinking water, restoration and beautification of temples of Kumaon (Manaskhand Temple Mala under CSR) in the state. Under the MoU, JSW Energy will plan to set up two self-identified pumped storage projects at Almora of 1500 MW capacity , which will be developed over the next 5-6 years.

The scheme is proposed to have lower dam/reservoir at a distance of 8-10 km from Kosi river at Site 1 in Joskote village of Almora and upper reservoir at Site 2 at Kurchaun village of Almora at a distance of 16 km from Kosi river. This scheme will provide drinking water supply to a large population and irrigation facilities for agriculture. Along with this, this scheme will provide employment opportunities to 1,000 people, the Uttarakhand government said in a statement.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at an event during the roadshow of Global Investors Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The state government has prepared Uttarakhand Pumped Storage Project Policy to promote the development of PSP in the state, which provides major incentives to developers.

During the signing of the MoU, Secretary Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram, Vinay Shankar Pandey, MD SIDCUL, Rohit Meena and JSW Neo Energy Limited director Gyan Badr Kumar were present.

